Just about everyone knows that in the right hands of a skilled engineer, a Porsche 911 Turbo S can push out ridiculous amounts of power. Case in point, this 991-gen example has been massaged to deliver a four-digit horsepower figure from its flat-six engine, now with a 4.0-liter displacement instead of the stock 3.8-liter configuration. With roughly double the power of a standard 991 Turbo S and more than 60 percent of the weight at the back, it’s no wonder the car popped a massive wheelie.

The impressive front-end lift happened at the Auto Club Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California where the modded Turbo S still managed to complete the quarter mile in 9.27 seconds. Since it spent a brief moment with its nose up in the air at about two feet (61 centimeters) from the ground, it goes without saying that wasn’t the car’s best run of the day. Its best performance was clocked in at an amazing 8.77 seconds.

Motor Trend had a chat with the car’s owner - Mark Blackwell – who described his 911 Turbo S as being a “manic machine.” To get the Porsche where it is today, he teamed up with Sam Ahdoot of ByDesign Automotive Group, Craig Paisley of World Motorsports. You can imagine the list of modifications is quite extensive as aside from the bored-out engine, the car received a pair of new turbochargers, a custom exhaust system, different intercooler, Dodson Motorsport clutch pack, and other modified internals.

If you’re wondering whether the car had to suffer as a result of the giant wheelie, Mark Blackwell told MT that only the rear diffuser got “scuffed up,” so nothing significant to worry about.

As you’re probably aware by now, a new 911 Turbo S is right around the corner. Porsche will unveil the 992-gen model next week at the Geneva Motor Show with an estimated 620 horsepower or even more thanks to bigger turbos and other upgrades planned for the flat-six 3.8-liter engine.