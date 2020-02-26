Everyone seems to like the Porsche Taycan - even Jay Leno. The zero-emission sedan from Stuttgart enjoys very positive first reactions from fans and media, and it’s hard to deny it’s a very good-looking electric vehicle. Even in stock form, it’s a sleek, well-proportioned car and Porsche’s in-house Exclusive Manufaktur division can make it even more appealing.

Late last month, the German company presented a tweaked Taycan with exclusive touches from its factory customization team. Now, the brand has just introduced the SportDesign Package Carbon for the Taycan Turbo coming from the very same design team.

First of all, we have to admit the blue exterior color on this car could be the best finish for the EV. And when you add to that a few aerodynamic tweaks made of carbon fiber, the result is just stunning. Bumper lip spoilers, at the back and upfront, plus new side skirts make the Taycan Turbo look sportier but at the same time don’t affect its stylish appearance.

Just like the previous Taycan by the Exclusive Manufaktur division, this example gets a pair of LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus, featuring modified three-dimensional graphics. Also, there’s a set of 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with aeroblades made from forged and milled carbon, and featuring a body-matching blue color.

We are happy to report there are carbon touches inside the cabin as well. We don’t have all the details but Porsche says you can now order illuminated door sill guards in carbon matt finish for the Taycan Turbo. We suppose several other carbon components will also be available for the cabin.