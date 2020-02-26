Still the king of speed in the Corvette family.

The new Chevrolet Corvette C8 is undoubtedly the hottest American car for 2020 - at least until a certain new product from Ford (we are looking at you, Bronco) debuts. However, if you visit your local Chevy dealer, you’ll most likely be offered with a number of different Corvette options - the new C8, as well as its predecessor in Stingray, Grand Sport, Z06, and ZR1 trims. The latter is still the fastest and most powerful ‘Vette on sale today.

We know the 2019 Corvette ZR1 is fast - it can lap the Nurburgring in 7:04 minutes, after all. But when it comes to the previous-gen of the supercar, it’s probably more suitable if we talk about straight-line acceleration rather than lap times. And that’s where the ZR1 is the absolute king.

A new video from the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds channel on YouTube shows us what the 2019 ZR1 is actually capable of in a standing-mile test. Just as a reminder, Chevy’s most powerful production car on sale today has a 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque, routed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

For the test, the team took the car to a 3.22-mile (5.15-kilometer) track at the JPB Proving Grounds in Merritt Island, Florida. 

The results are impressive. The car hit 191.163 miles per hour or 307.647 kilometers per hour in just one mile. We were more surprised not by the figure itself but by the ease with which the ZR1 reaches more than 190 mph (306 kph). We can only imagine the speed it will hit in the 2.7-mile test and the good news is we will see that run very soon. 

Are you ready with your predictions? We bet it will easily hit more than 215 mph (346 kph). Your guess?

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds

