NEW HYUNDAI i30: SLEEKER, SAFER, AND MORE EFFICIENT

With advanced safety and connectivity technology, a variety of efficient powertrains and a new sleek design, the new i30 is even more attractive

An electrified 48-volt mild hybrid option enhances fuel efficiency

All three body types – the i30 Hatchback, Fastback, and Wagon – have a new design and new features following the most recent product update

The new i30 will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020

High Wycombe, 25 February 2020 – Hyundai Motor has released new details of the new i30 before its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The new i30 will feature a new design, advanced connectivity features and offer an electrified 48-volt mild hybrid option, resulting in increased fuel efficiency.

Hyundai is also updating its i30 N Line range. The i30 N-inspired design features will continue to be available on the i30 hatchback and fastback models.

“By listening to our customers, we’ve determined there is a need for a safe, reliable car in the C-segment that also offers modern features such as state-of-the-art connectivity and efficient powertrains – and that looks good,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The new i30 covers our customers’ needs while still being available at an attractive price point. It really has a universal appeal.”

A modern exterior design

The new i30’s exterior design is both bold and sleek, giving it more emotional appeal. The front is characterised by a wider-looking, more modern stance. The wider grille features an accentuated 3D pattern that emphasises the agile look of the car.

New, slimmer headlamps with optional multifaceted reflector MFR LED technology and new V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs) complete the renewed, modern front end design.

At the rear, the new i30 5-door is enhanced with a new bumper design, which was developed to improve aerodynamic performance. The LED rear combination lamps create a V-shape for a symmetrical effect between the front and the back.

The new i30 is now available with new, redesigned diamond-cut 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels that round off the side view of the new i30.

Refreshed N Line trim

The dynamic, motorsport-inspired trim N Line trim has undergone a comprehensive design update for i30 Hatchback and Fastback also.

The new i30 N Line features bold new design with an even sportier look. At the front, the new i30 N Line has a wider central grille and new headlamps. Taking inspiration from the design of aeronautic jets, the lower central grille has increased in size and dominates the bumper area, expressing its strong stance and performance. The side openings feature floating wings which improve aerodynamic performance.

The completely new design of the rear bumper underlines the dynamic N Line character. The wide diffuser makes a sporty statement and a gives the rear an impressive stance, while the repositioned fog lights focus the visual centre of gravity closer to the ground.

The new i30 N Line comes with a new, 17-inch or 18-inch wheel design that adds to the excitement, expressing speed even when standing still. This contributes to a modern profile which is full of motion.

In addition, the new i30 N Line Hatchback and Fastback features tuning updates for suspension and steering in combination with the 1.5 T-GDi 160 PS engine for a more dynamic ride.

Three new exterior colours

The new i30 comes in three new exterior colours: Dark Night, Silky Bronze and Sunset Red. In addition, six existing colours will continue to be available: Polar White, Phantom Black, Engine Red, Stellar Blue, Platinum Silver, and Olivine Grey.

Available exterior colours:

[New] Dark Knight

[New] Silky Bronze

[New] Sunset Red

Polar White

Phantom Black

Engine Red

Stellar Blue

Platinum Silver

Olivine Grey

An updated, modern interior design

The interior design of the new i30 also features updates such as more refined and modern air vents.

One new interior garnish colour has been added: Pewter Grey. This is in addition to the existing Black. The seats can be covered in cloth, or a combination of both cloth & leather for a total of four possible options.

Connectivity features

The new i30 features state-of-the-art connectivity. A new 7-inch digital cluster and a new 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen enable a more modern and individual driving experience. It also offers full compatibility with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Starting in summer 2020, wireless phone mirroring will be introduced, meaning customers do not require a cable to connect their phone. Similarly, the new i30 offers wireless phone charging.

Bluelink Connected Car Services

For the first time, the new i30 will be available with Hyundai’s full-featured Bluelink technology. Through Bluelink, Hyundai offers a wide range of Connected Car Services that provide live information and the control of the car via an app.

Customers who choose navigation receive a 5 year free subscription to Bluelink and the Hyundai LIVE Services.

Bluelink and Hyundai LIVE Service features:

LIVE Services: real-time traffic powered by TomTom, fuel stations/parking spaces (with prices), speed cameras & weather

real-time traffic powered by TomTom, fuel stations/parking spaces (with prices), speed cameras & weather Online Voice recognition: powerful online (cloud-based) voice recognition with natural language understanding

powerful online (cloud-based) voice recognition with natural language understanding Bluelink app services: Find My Car: drivers can locate their vehicle easily in an unfamiliar setting Remote services: driver can remotely lock his car Send to car (POI): search for local POIs and send results to car’s navigation system Security: Vehicle alarm notification Maintenance: Receiving vehicle report (e.g. tyre pressure), driving information



Safety features you can trust

The new i30’s value is further enhanced by an improved Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety package, making it safer and more convenient than ever before. Lane Following Assist (LFA) automatically adjusts steering to help keep the vehicle centred in its lane. The Rear Collision-avoidance Assist (RCA) system can activate the brakes to avoid a collision when the car is in reverse. And also new to the i30 is LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Alert), a system which warns the driver when the vehicle ahead of them starts moving forward and they don’t react quickly enough – for example, at traffic lights.

The i30 also features the rear Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system which warns the driver if there’s another vehicle in their blind spot –

As with previous versions of the i30, FCA with pedestrian detection, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW), and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) are also standard.

SmartSense safety features:

[New] Lane Following Assist (LFA)

[New] Rear Collision-avoidance Assist (RCA)

[New] Leading vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Also new to the i30, the eCall feature automatically contacts emergency services in the event that the airbag sensors are triggered.

Each of these new features is designed to make Hyundai cars safer to drive and to increase customer trust. For even greater peace of mind, the new i30 comes with a five-year unlimited warranty.

Performance and progress: the new i30’s powertrain line-up

The new i30 comes with an enhanced powertrain line-up to offer customers even more freedom of choice.

The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine with 120 PS will be available with a new 7-speed dual clutch transmission, in addition to the previously-available 6-speed manual transmission.

Also new: the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine with 120 PS is now available with 48-volt Mild Hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency and for the first time with a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).

iMT decouples the engine from the transmission after the driver releases the accelerator. This allows the car to enter into two possible levels of coasting depending on the conditions. With the first level, the engine is idling. With the second level, the engine is additionally temporarily turned off to save even more fuel. . For those who prefer to drive automatic, the 48-volt Mild Hybrid option is also available with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The 1.6-litre Diesel engine with136 PS now comes standard with a 48V mild hybrid system. It is available with either a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

And at the top of the range is the new 1.5-litre T-GDI engine with 160 PS, which comes standard with 48-volt mild hybrid technology (available only on N Line in the UK). It is also available with a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.