There’s an all-new, feature-packed Cadillac Escalade arriving for the 2021 model year. It’s big and luxurious, and Cadillac wants to stay ahead of the Lincoln Navigator, which has begun to close the sales gap between the two since Lincoln’s concerted revitalization. But the imminent arrival of the all-new Escalade has made the current-gen SUV a bit less appealing. Why spend tens of thousands of dollars – maybe even six figures – on an outgoing model? That’s a good question that Cadillac has an answer for – incentives. According to CarsDirect, Cadillac is offering up to $16,500 in combined savings of the 2020 Escalade. However, there are plenty of caveats that make redeeming those incentives a challenge.

According to the publication, current 2014-2017 Escalade owners looking to upgrade can receive a $7,500 lease discount or $10,000 when buying. CarsDirect learned of the discount through a bulletin sent to dealers outlining the email campaign. Those eyeing the 2020 Escalade could get even more by adding a $9,000 rebate, bringing the total savings to $16,500. CarsDirect is optimistic that good negotiators can likely save well over 25 percent off the Escalade’s MSRP. That’s huge savings on a vehicle that starts at $76,490.

While saving a ton on any new vehicle is nice, those who are eyeing the 2021 Escalade should be quite satisfied. The new Escalade arrives with a host of improvements over the outgoing model. The interior is improved with way more screens than before – 38 inches of OLED displays – which is standard on every Escalade. Cadillac’s Super Cruise technology is also available, providing over 200,000 miles of hands-free highway cruising. A driver attention system monitors the driver and alerts the driver when they are needed to take control of the vehicle. There’s also an optional 36-speaker sound system.

Cadillac hasn’t said when the new Escalade would arrive at dealerships, but that should happen sometime this summer. Pricing information also hasn’t been announced, but considering the amount of new tech crammed inside, it should tick upward a bit. However, it won’t increase too much if Cadillac wants to remain competitive against the similarly priced Navigator.