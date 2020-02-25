If you think having a big Caddy sedan could be cool, just wait until you check out this one that comes with a clutch. No, this isn't the mechanical kind that you'd find with a manual transmission, it's the type of handbag that someone would carry, and the purse comes with this 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham that's for sale in Texas on Classic Cars.

Ignoring the weirdness of having a purse to match your car, this Caddy is an impressive machine. The industry doesn't make luxury sedans like this anymore. There's absolutely nothing sporty about this vehicle. It exists to cruise the highway while keeping all of the occupants in extreme comfort.

Gallery: 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham For Sale

12 Photos

This one has just 19,515 miles. The two previous owners were both allegedly elderly women. One of them was so fastidious about her Caddy that she didn't let people wear shoes inside of it.

The 1993 model year marked the Fleetwood's return to a rear-drive platform after being a front-wheel-drive vehicle since 1985. These initial sedans used a 5.7-liter V8 making 185 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and running through a four-speed automatic. For 1994 and afterward, the vehicle packed the more powerful LT1 V8 with 260 hp (194 kW).

While not obvious in these photos, it's worth noting this Fleetwood is massive. It has an overall length of 225 inches (571.5 centimeters). For comparison, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade measures 211.9 inches (538.2 cm) and the ESV is 226.9 inches (576.6 cm).

This one has the optional Brougham that added a vinyl top to the outside. Inside, there is six-way power driver's seat with memory, heated front seats, and a storage armrest for the rear seat. The chairs look very comfy.

While the interior looks immaculate, this vehicle needs some mechanical help. The fuel gauge is inaccurate, but the seller is including a new one to install. The windows on the driver side get off track when lowered, and the air conditioning requires upgrading.

One other thing to complain about is the asking price of $18,500. While the condition and low mileage are nice, the number still seems a bit high for a vehicle that needs a little work.