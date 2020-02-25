The revived Jeep Grand Wagoneer has been a hotly anticipated vehicle for years, but the company has done a good job of not releasing many details about the three-row SUV. Now, Jeep North America boss Jim Morrison is talking a little bit about the model.

"I think one of the things we like about the Jeep brand is that we pay attention to what our customers are saying. They’ve said they wanted a pickup truck? We’ve given the Gladiator. They’ve said they wanted a Wrangler with a diesel? We’ve given them EcoDiesel. So obviously we pay attention to them and close attention to what our customers are looking for. It makes a lot of sense to be next out of the chute with the Grand Wagoneer, but more on that soon," he told Auto Guide.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wagoneer

16 Photos

Spy shots (above) indicate the Grand Wagoneer would have a large, imposing shape. It might have a resemblance to the Grand Cherokee but with bigger proportions. The model rides on the same underpinnings as the Ram 1500 and likely shares powertrains with the truck. This would let buyers select V6 and V8 engines. Plus, Jeep's product plan indicates that the SUV would be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Jeep reportedly intends to position the Grand Wagoneer as a premium vehicle to challenge models like the Land Rover Range Rover. The price of a fully optioned example could reach into the six figures.

Save Thousands On A New Jeep Grand Cherokee MSRP $ 33,690 MSRP $ 33,690 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Look for the Grand Wagoneer to debut in the middle of this year, possibly at the Detroit Auto Show in June. Sales would start about a year later, which might make 2022 the first model year for the new vehicle.