The rumors were true – BMW is bringing a conceptual variant of the i4 at the Geneva Motor Show next month. Even better, it seems this won’t be a concept car in the traditional sense of the meaning as it appears to look quite close to what you’d expect from a production model. In other words, it will be more along the lines of the Concept M8 Gran Coupe rather than the wild Vision Next 100 from a few years ago.

The new Concept i4 will be a follow-up to the i Vision Dynamics concept introduced back in September 2017 and will evolve to become what can be best described as a fully electric 4 Series Gran Coupe. The press release that comes along with the new teaser images and video has only two paragraphs, but that’s because BMW has already disclosed quite a lot of details regarding the production-ready i4.

BMW Concept i4 teaser photo BMW Concept i4 teaser photo

Due to be launched in 2021, the road-going BMW i4 will offer a meaty 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts), prompting the Bavarians to say their electric four-door "coupe" will have levels of power similar to a car equipped with a V8 engine. Range anxiety won’t be much of an issue as it will be able to cover distances comparable to a vehicle powered by a combustion engine.

Thanks to a battery pack with a capacity of approximately 80 kWh, the i4 will travel for about 373 miles (600 kilometers) between charges, although the test cycle upon which this number provided by BMW is based remains a mystery at this point. We’re hoping it’s the more realistic WLTP rather than the old and optimistic NEDC, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

BMW i4 prototype teaser photo BMW i4 prototype teaser photo

Set to be built at home in Munich, the BMW i4 will have enough electric punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in around four seconds and will top out at more than 124 mph (200 km/h). Once you run out of juice from the 1,212-pound (550-kg) battery, a charging capacity of up to 150 kW will translate into a 0 to 80 percent charge in approximately 35 minutes or about 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range for every six minutes of charge.

But before BMW comes out with the production-ready i4, the iX3 is slated for an official release this year as a zero-emissions X3 crossover. The two will be followed by the iNext serving as the company’s flagship EV taking the shape of an SUV, because of course, it has to be an SUV…

Meanwhile, the Concept i4 will premiere on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.