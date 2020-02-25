Porsche customers have had the freedom to customize their cars since the early days as someone commissioned a 356 all covered in fur back in the 1950s. No, we’re not joking – this is it. But it wasn’t until the late 1970s when taking special requests from buyers became an official thing, and this personalization program eventually got a name in 1986 – Porsche Exclusive.

We know now it as Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and through this special division, you can build a purple Panamera Sport Turismo with matching air vents on the inside. Now, the skilled folks from Zuffenhausen are taking the personalization program to a whole new level by introducing a fingerprint option for the 911.

Gallery: Porsche 911 with fingerprint on the hood

5 Photos

In a bid to create a truly personal 911, your fingerprint can be transformed into a graphic on the car’s hood through a direct printing method developed by Porsche. Initially, this option is limited to the hood, but will be eventually offered in other areas and you won’t necessarily have to opt for the fingerprint as other customer-specific designs will be available.

The company will have to remove the hood and then the owner’s biometric will be applied onto the body panel by a robot, with a clear coat added afterward and then the hood will be polished to a high-gloss finish to ensure the utmost quality. After that, the hood goes back on the car and it looks something along the lines of this 911 depicted here.

“The operating principle is similar to that of an inkjet printer: using a print head, the paint is applied to three-dimensional components automatically and without overspray. ‘The ability to control the nozzles individually permits targeted application of every paint droplet,’ explains Christian Will, Vice President Production Development at Porsche AG. ‘The complexity is due to the necessity of harmonizing three technologies: robot technology (control, sensors, programming), application technology (print head, graphic handling) and paint technology (application process, paint).’”

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will begin to take requests from customers for the fingerprint design from next month and is asking €7,500 (about €8,150 at current exchange rates) at home in Germany. That might seem pricey – and probably is – but Porsche justifies the steep asking price by saying direct printing is superior to regular paint in terms of look and feel.