What a time to be alive.
Porsche customers have had the freedom to customize their cars since the early days as someone commissioned a 356 all covered in fur back in the 1950s. No, we’re not joking – this is it. But it wasn’t until the late 1970s when taking special requests from buyers became an official thing, and this personalization program eventually got a name in 1986 – Porsche Exclusive.
We know now it as Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and through this special division, you can build a purple Panamera Sport Turismo with matching air vents on the inside. Now, the skilled folks from Zuffenhausen are taking the personalization program to a whole new level by introducing a fingerprint option for the 911.
Gallery: Porsche 911 with fingerprint on the hood
In a bid to create a truly personal 911, your fingerprint can be transformed into a graphic on the car’s hood through a direct printing method developed by Porsche. Initially, this option is limited to the hood, but will be eventually offered in other areas and you won’t necessarily have to opt for the fingerprint as other customer-specific designs will be available.
The company will have to remove the hood and then the owner’s biometric will be applied onto the body panel by a robot, with a clear coat added afterward and then the hood will be polished to a high-gloss finish to ensure the utmost quality. After that, the hood goes back on the car and it looks something along the lines of this 911 depicted here.
“The operating principle is similar to that of an inkjet printer: using a print head, the paint is applied to three-dimensional components automatically and without overspray. ‘The ability to control the nozzles individually permits targeted application of every paint droplet,’ explains Christian Will, Vice President Production Development at Porsche AG. ‘The complexity is due to the necessity of harmonizing three technologies: robot technology (control, sensors, programming), application technology (print head, graphic handling) and paint technology (application process, paint).’”
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will begin to take requests from customers for the fingerprint design from next month and is asking €7,500 (about €8,150 at current exchange rates) at home in Germany. That might seem pricey – and probably is – but Porsche justifies the steep asking price by saying direct printing is superior to regular paint in terms of look and feel.
A Porsche as personal as your own fingerprint
It's already the case that hardly any Porsche is the same as another. But from now on, the 911 can even be as unique as the papillary lines on a human fingertip.
Using an innovative direct printing method developed by Porsche, graphic elements of the highest visual quality can now be printed onto the painted body parts of a vehicle. Initially, customers who purchase a new 911 can have the bonnet personalised with a design based on their own fingerprint. In the medium term, other customer-specific designs will become available.
This service is available through the Porsche Centres, which establish contact with the customer consultants at the Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen. These consultants discuss the entire process with the customer, from submission of the fingerprint to completion of the vehicle.
“Individuality is very important for Porsche customers. And no design can be more personal than your own fingerprint,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic. “Porsche is a pioneer in personalisation and has developed the direct printing method together with partners. We’re especially proud of having developed a completely new product offering based on new technologies. A key factor in this was the different disciplines working together in the project team.” For the project, a so-called “technology cell” was set up in the paint shop of the Zuffenhausen training centre.
It was here that the new software and hardware as well as the associated painting and manufacturing process were developed and tested. The decision to locate the technology cell in the training centre was intentional: among other things, it will also be used to introduce the trainees to pioneering technologies.
Direct printing makes it possible to produce designs that are not possible with conventional painting. In terms of look and feel, the new technology is clearly superior to film application. The operating principle is similar to that of an inkjet printer: using a print head, the paint is applied to three-dimensional components automatically and without overspray. “The ability to control the nozzles individually permits targeted application of every paint droplet,” explains Christian Will, Vice President Production Development at Porsche AG. “The complexity is due to the necessity of harmonising three technologies: robot technology (control, sensors, programming), application technology (print head, graphic handling) and paint technology (application process, paint).”
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
If a customer decides to enhance their 911 with the direct printing method, the specialists in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur disassemble the bonnet following series production. The customer’s biometric data is processed so as to make sure it cannot be used for an unauthorised purpose. The entire process takes place in direct communication with the customer, who has a complete overview of how their personal data is used and is also integrated in the creation process of their print graphic. After the robot paints the unique design, a clear coat is applied and the bonnet is then polished to a high-gloss finish in order to meet the highest quality standards. Then the enhanced component is reinstalled. The service costs 7,500 euros (including VAT) in Germany and will be provided by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur on request from March 2020.
The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur creates very personal customer vehicles through a combination of perfect craftsmanship and high technology. 30 highly qualified employees devote their full attention to every detail and take the time needed to achieve a perfect result through painstaking manual work. The experts can make use of an extremely wide range of visual and technical personalisation options to realise exterior and interior enhancements. In addition to special customer vehicles, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series, as well as editions that combine high-quality materials with modern production technologies to create a harmonious overall concept.