It probably goes without saying that Ford is hoping to score a home run with its reborn Bronco. In fact, a report from Automotive News claims the Blue Oval is hoping to sell 200,000 Bronco-badged vehicles next year, including the standard model as well as the Escape-based Bronco Sport. That's a lofty goal for the rebooted brand, but Ford isn’t just focusing on vehicle sales with the Bronco. It’s reportedly going full-speed ahead with a wide range of dealer-installed accessories that can be lumped into the final purchase price and financed with the vehicle.

In fact, the report says Ford will have over 150 Bronco accessories already in its catalog when the SUV arrives at dealerships next year. The exact nature of those accessories isn’t known, but you can bet it will range from graphics packages to light bars, winches, wheels, and most likely different roof options. That is, roof options for the full-size Bronco, which isn’t officially confirmed as being available with a soft top but at this point, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion. The Bronco Sport likely gets accessories too, but it should remain firmly a hardtop-only offering.

If there was ever any question about Ford's intention to steal market share from Jeep, this is a smoking-gun answer. For decades, the Wrangler with its open roof, removable doors, and go-anywhere charisma has been a veritable poster child for manufacturer-backed accessories. Spy photos and numerous patent applications for the upcoming Bronco virtually guarantee it will mirror the Wrangler’s open-cockpit capability, not to mention being available as a four-door SUV or a shorter two-door model. Furthermore, Ford has reportedly made some changes in its distributor network for accessories, apparently in anticipation of strong sales for the Bronco once the covers are revealed.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door New Spy Shots

20 Photos

The off-roader’s debut is almost here. Ford has said the Bronco will be revealed in March, with the smaller Bronco Sport coming in April. Anticipation will still build for Bronco buyers, however, since the Sport model won’t reach dealerships until late this year. The full-size Bronco – the one people are currently going bonkers over – won’t go on sale until 2021.

We’ve contacted Ford for confirmation on the Bronco’s accessories, and we’ll update this feature should new information arise.