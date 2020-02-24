Hide press release Show press release

DS 9: THE POWER OF ELEGANCE

DS 9 is an all-new large saloon for the global market.

Highly sophisticated and packed with technology, DS 9 embodies the DS French excellence in a rapidly evolving car market.

Blessed with E-TENSE plug-in hybrid power, DS 9 is intended to comply with future global and local legislation so can be driven with zero CO 2 emissions.







Following DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK, this is a large, stylish saloon to head up the new French premium brand’s line up. With DS 9, DS Automobiles is emphasising its expertise, design, sophistication and technology with a global vision.

With these exciting characteristics, DS 9 conveys a perfect blend of heritage, remarkable savoir-faire and cutting-edge technology. DS 9 is an invitation to rediscover French excellence in relation to the car.

Elegance with a sleek silhouette

With a length of 4.93 metres, width of 1.85 metres and large 690mm diameter wheels, DS 9 is more striking than other saloons in its class. It uses a new version of the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2) architecture with a longer wheelbase not used with a saloon car before, which greatly benefits the rear passenger space. Its design has a sleek silhouette with a steeply raked rear window, fastback style.

A three-box saloon, DS 9 continues the DS Automobiles design language with an expressive front face featuring the DS WINGS and the parametric design of the grille with its three-dimensional diamond effect giving character. On the bonnet there’s a ‘Clous de Paris’ sabre, the first time this DS interior signature has been used outside the cockpit.

With a nod to the original 1955 DS, DS 9 also has cone shapes at the outside edges of the roof. Inspired by the legendary saloon, the cones have been reformed to house brand new tail lights, signalling DS 9’s presence.

The fluidity of an unbroken line is translated by a contour that flows from the grille over the bonnet, windscreen, roof and to the boot lid without being broken. The sides are smooth with a taut line that goes from the front headlights to the tail lights. This character is emphasised by the body-coloured flush fitting door handles and a two-tone black roof which emphasises the power of its elegance.

At the rear, this desire to integrate every feature into a single expression is also evident. The rear wings, the badge and the boot lid are linked with the same fluidity. Embedded in this, the chiselled lights have the effect of scales, creating a contrast to give a dramatic three-dimensional effect. They are underlined by lateral sabres, paying tribute to the design elements of the great French coachbuilders of the 1930s. The elegantly thin third brake light helps make the rear appear wider and extends the visual effect of the rear window.

E-TENSE: the power and comfort of hybrid up to 360 horsepower

At first, DS 9 will be offered with a new E-TENSE plug-in hybrid powertrain comprising a PureTech turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor combined to deploy 225hp and capable of going between 40 and 50 kilometres (WLTP) in zero emissions mode courtesy of an 11.9kWh battery.

The electric motor, through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, can deploy maximum power of 80kW (110hp) and 320Nm. It is used for driving off from a standstill, boosting acceleration at any speed and for driving in zero emissions mode up to 135km/h / 84mph. Electric mode is always automatically selected on start-up to maximise efficiency. It is complemented by a Hybrid mode, designed to automatically control the different types of energy by driving 100% electric, 100% petrol or combining the two if the situation requires it. The car’s occupants will be mostly oblivious of this transition. An E-TENSE Sport mode gets the most out of the available power from the combined application of the combustion engine and electric motor by adjusting the mapping of the accelerator pedal, gearbox, steering and active suspension. It intensifies driver enjoyment and dynamics all with complete peace of mind.

DS 9 utilises an energy recovery system that re-charges the battery in deceleration or brake phases, amplified with an enhanced Braking function selected by pulling back the gear selector and displayed as ‘B’. In addition, an E-Save function guarantees there’s always selected levels of battery-stored energy to do chosen parts of the journey in Zero Emissions mode (one of several levels available), for example when the driver knows they will be going into LEV areas or town centres. The 7.4kW on-board charger enables the battery to be charged in 1hr 30minutes from home or public charging points using the cable supplied as standard.

A range comprising E-TENSE and petrol power

The line-up will shortly be topped by two more E-TENSE power units – the first with 250hp, 2-wheel drive plus increased range capability, and the second – a 360hp with an intelligent 4-wheel drive transmission.

In China the 250hp E-TENSE model will be offered from launch.

A 225hp solely PureTech petrol engine model will also be available. All models are equipped with a smooth and fast-changing eight-speed automatic gearbox.

DS LOUNGE: the savoir-faire of French luxury makes travel a delightful experience

What if comfort in the back seats was the same as that in the front? With DS LOUNGE, DS Automobiles is offering first-rate expertise to DS 9 occupants.

The sophistication of quality materials integrated on wide open surfaces, with a dashboard completely swathed in Nappa Leather and the watchstrap design of the seats supplements the care that’s been taken over every detail. The crystal-shaped touch-sensitive buttons, the Alcantara® that covers the roof lining and the sun visors, and door handles that are wrapped by hand in leather invite you to touch and appreciate or feel them.

With its long 2.90 metre wheelbase, DS 9 offers a huge amount of space in the back seats. Seats are heated, cooled and massaging, a first in the class. The central armrest plays a part in the overall comfort, boasting features from segments above such as leather upholstery, storage areas with built-in USB ports, controls for the massaging seats and multi-coloured welcome lighting.

DS 9 gives new meaning to individual comfort where each setting can be adjusted for enhanced delight. This special feature enables every passenger to be in charge of their own on-board comfort.

Personalise with ‘DS Inspirations’

This first-class comfort is also demonstrated through the personalisation of ‘DS Inspirations’. Each interior theme, named after famous quarters in Paris, has its own character with seats in leather or Alcantara®. The attention paid to each detail gives a wealth of possibility with the grained leather seats of DS Inspiration BASTILLE or DS Inspiration RIVOLI, DS Inspiration PERFORMANCE Line’s black Alcantara® and the Art Rubis Nappa leather of the DS Inspiration OPÉRA with its iconic watchstrap design. This range-topping signature is also offered with adjustable, multi-coloured ambient lighting with eight colour shades designed to give a cosy atmosphere and a steering wheel that’s completely covered in Art Rubis leather.

Attention to detail, produced by precise workmanship, is part of French savoir-faire. The crystal-shaped touch-sensitive controls, the ‘Pearl Stitching’ tastefully emphasises the seat upholstery’s watchstrap design, the trim of the dashboard and door panels are further examples of this. The controls on the centre console are finished with ‘Clous de Paris’ guillochage, the iconic signature of fine French watchmaking, reiterated by the 180O rotating B.R.M timepiece on top of the dashboard.

Comfort and enjoyment in sound

Resulting from research undertaken since the Brand’s launch, acoustic ambience is taken to a new level with a special treatment designed to suppress exterior noise. Laminated acoustic glass combines with a hard-bonded body to enhance strength, subdue noise and minimise vibrations. The environment is enhanced with a FOCAL Electra sound system, specially developed for DS 9 with the addition of new stainless-steel tweeter grilles among the fourteen speakers positioned around the cockpit.

DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION

With DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION, a camera scans the road, level sensors, accelerometers and drivetrain sensors record every movement and the system prepares the damping of each wheel for road imperfections in order to improve safety, serenity and provides ride comfort without equal. This 21st Century DS suspension combines the hushed comfort of a prestigious saloon with the dynamics of a Grand Touring coupé.

Always with more technology

Beyond DS LOUNGE, which is already a benchmark in its class, DS 9 benefits from the latest technology, a quality of other models in the DS range.

DS DRIVE ASSIST

With DS DRIVE ASSIST, DS 9 enables its driver to enjoy Level 2 semi-autonomous driving which lets them cover distances in the greatest comfort with improved levels of safety. Speed is controlled according to the surroundings of DS 9. The system uses multiple sensors to position DS 9 precisely in its lane depending on where the driver decides by it controlling the steering trajectory. Usable up to 180km/h (depending on the country’s laws) it controls speed and direction, under the driver’s supervision, in order to guarantee safety and peace of mind.

Controlling the speed is done by adaptive cruise control linked to a system that controls the power. Among other things it will control driving in traffic jams: the car will restart automatically if it’s stopped for less than three seconds. If it’s stopped for longer, simply pressing a button or the accelerator pedal will restart DS 9.

The onboard DS DRIVE ASSIST camera recognises broken and continuous lines. While driving, it’s constantly analysing the situation and interpreting best actions to apply. It enables the car to stay in its lane, even in the area of the lane that the driver wants. If the driver wishes to re-take control of the steering, taking a firm hold of the steering wheel will override the system. It is also interrupted if the indicators are used, e.g. for lane changes. The system can be activated from 30km/h. It is then operational from 0 to 180km/h.

DS PARK PILOT

For parking, DS PARK PILOT will detect a parking place by passing it at speeds up to 30km/h. The driver then indicates on their touchscreen that they want to park, parallel or into a bay. And there’s just one thing to do: keep the Park button pressed and wait for the technology to get to work. Acceleration, braking and steering are automatically controlled during either entry or exit of the parking place. Releasing the button halts the movement.

DS SAFETY

During long journeys, poor visibility or lack of attention are often synonymous with danger. To make driving safer DS SAFETY brings together six major functions: DS NIGHT VISION, DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING, DS ACTIVE LED VISION, blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and extended traffic sign recognition.

DS NIGHT VISION

DS NIGHT VISION is exceptional at reading the road at night. Its infrared camera in the front grille detects pedestrians, cyclists and animals on the carriageway up to 100 metres ahead. The driver gets a picture in infrared on their large digital instrument display and will see danger outlined in yellow, then in red. Alerted like this, they can then react.

DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING

Through an infrared camera mounted above the steering wheel backed up by a camera at the top of the windscreen, DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING continually watches the drivers eyes for signs of fatigue (blinking), their face (where they’re looking) and head movements for distraction, the trajectory of the car over lines in the road, particularly wandering or steering movements by the driver. It can detect any loss of attentiveness by an abnormality in one factor – erratic movements that aren’t in a straight line or blinking of the eyes – and will automatically sound an audible alert while a warning will appear on the central screen, day or night.

DS ACTIVE LED VISION

In addition to looking good, DS ACTIVE LED VISION adapts in width and range to driving conditions and the car’s speed. Five lighting modes activate automatically. Parking, Town Beam (width of the beam increases after five seconds of driving), Country Beam (focused ahead from 50km/h), Motorway Beam (range increased from 110km/h), Adverse Weather (the power of the modules increases and intensity of the main projectors is reduced). The “turning headlight” function and High Beam (automatic switching of road lights and sidelights) complete this feature. By lighting the road better and further ahead or with a wider light beam, the driver – and their passengers – enjoy greater safety.

DS SMART ACCESS

With DS SMART ACCESS, DS 9 enables the car operator to forget about the key by giving right of access to a smartphone. When unlocking, the flush fitting door handles deploy from the bodywork ‘as if by magic’. It’s possible to access and start the car. Even remotely, this control can be shared to five other people’s phones. The MyDS app can also unlock the doors of the shared car. This feature enables authorising access to and starting of DS 9 by another telephone according to a timetable set by the owner. Using Bluetooth®, the system is operational even without GSM network coverage.

A market that’s still growing

Created in France and produced in China, DS 9 is a car that will be sold all around the world with sales commencing during the second half of 2020.

Note to Editors :

DS Automobiles is entering the executive saloon segment with DS 9

With DS 9, DS LOUNGE introduces the savoir-faire of French luxury to the cockpit of a D-segment saloon

With its E-TENSE models, a plug-in hybrid up to 360 horsepower with 4-wheel drive and semi-autonomous driving, DS 9 is demonstrating the latest technology

With its nod to the 1955 DS and to the Brand’s concept cars, DS 9 wants to be a benchmark in terms of elegance and sophistication

Béatrice Foucher, CEO DS Automobiles

“Since the launch of new brand DS in 2015, one goal excited our team: being able to offer a large French saloon. Our ambition to embody French luxury expertise in a car led to the arrival of a new benchmark in the premium saloon segment, and this desire to convey French culture through a car is translated today into DS 9. We recognise that the DS brand is expected to feature in this class if to perpetuate all that it represents. We’ve employed all our expertise so that DS 9 is considered a benchmark in terms of comfort, style, elegance and exclusive desire. This project united our teams because it was a dream for all those who create DS on a daily basis. They gave everything to produce a model that’s distinctive, with a DNA that’s truly DS. For a saloon, poise is an essential quality. We created DS 9 to surprise and be demonstrative. Conceived in France with DS genes and a global purpose, it’s fully aligned with DS lineage since the creation of our brand. Today we’re proud to introduce DS 9 to roads around the world.”

Thierry Metroz, Design director DS Automobiles