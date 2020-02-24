Now that Porsche Taycan deliveries are really getting underway, it's getting easier for publications to get ahold of the brand's new electric sedan for testing. In this video, Autovisie takes a Taycan Turbo S on an extended top-speed run on the Autobahn and does some acceleration testing.

The Taycan epitomizes effortless performance in this clip. The driver plants his foot on the accelerator, and the Porsche starts speeding away without letting up. The only thing stopping it is the speed limiter. According to Autovisie, the max velocity is a GPS-checked 162 miles per hour (261 kilometers per hour). The speedometer shows 269 kph (167 mph). Making this even more impressive, the driver is able to maintain this speed for quite a while on the Autobahn.

In other tests, the Taycan has also shown impressive performance capabilities. When MotorTrend evaluated it, the model postest the publication's fastest ever quarter-mile time for an electric vehicle by covering the distance in 10.47 seconds at 130.7 miles per hour (210.34 kilometers per hour). The previous champion was a Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+'s time of 10.51 seconds at 125 mph (201.2 kph). Meanwhile, Drag Times clocked the Porsche at 10.555 seconds.

The Taycan can put down a great time around a track, too. When Top Gear put one around its course, the Porsche managed a time of 1:17.6, which was a new record for a four-door vehicle. The figure matched a Koenigsegg CCX with a wing and the modern Honda NSX.