The Ford F-150 is the best-selling truck in America, has been the best-selling truck in America since 1982, and will likely continue to be the best-selling truck in America until the heat death of the universe. At least that’s what Ford hopes will happen as the Dearborn-based automaker prepares a significant redesign of its venerable moneymaker. Spy photos of camouflaged F-150s have appeared over the last few months showing the truck will receive at least a new front end. However, even today's new spy photo still shows camouflage hiding any visual changes from sight. We can only speculate about any changes underneath the sheet metal.

The new spy photos show a black pickup covered from the greenhouse down in swirly camouflage. Our spy photographers tell us this is the long-rumored hybrid model – it pulled into Ford’s hybrids/PHEVs facility – though there are no visual cues that tell us about the powertrain under the hood. The F-150 will continue to use leaf springs, though the F-150 Raptor is rumored to receive coil springs.

The F-150’s latest redesign comes after a 2018 refresh and the introduction of the aluminum-intensive model for 2015. However, while some of the sheet metal underneath the camo will be new, the spied truck looks to retain much of the 2018 refresh’s design. The exception is the front end. There’s a new Ford Ranger-like grille flanked by new headlight designs and new daytime running lights. While the grille is identical to the one we’ve already seen in other spy photos, the lower fascia opening is different.

Joining the visual changes should be a host of changes underneath. Rumors suggest Ford’s 50-liter Voodoo V8, which also powers the Mustang, is gone, replaced by a smaller 4.8-liter mill. Ford’s stable of EcoBoost engines will continue on as will Ford’s 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel. A hybrid powertrain, which Ford first announced back in 2014, is also expected. A plug-in version is possible later, and there are rumors of a fully electric F-150 or Ford truck coming, too.

Ford should debut the redesigned F-150 sometime this year, possibly showing it off at the Detroit Auto Show in June before it goes on sale before the end of the year as a 2021 model. An alleged Ford insider said pilot production has already started at Ford’s Kansas City assembly plant with regular production beginning as soon as July. That’s not long.