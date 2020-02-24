No bolt-on swap for you.

With no plans to bring the new Honda Civic Type R Sports Line to the U.S., Civic enthusiasts here eager to downsize their rear wings will have to look elsewhere. Motor Trend reports that the Sport Line’s smaller rear wing isn’t compatible with the U.S. Honda Civic Type R. The two wings mount differently to the car, which makes any simple swap impossible.

The updated CTR debuted last week with several updates, including the smaller rear wing, though nothing changed mechanically. The CTR Sports Line is more of an appearance package. The red trim from the standard CTR – and the U.S. one – are gone, and there’s now a gray accent line along the car’s lower body. Only available in Europe, which Honda justified because of the CTR’s younger U.S. buyers, it rides on 19-inch wheels with a dark gray finish. Michelin Pilot Sports 4S tires wrap around the V-shape-spoked wheels.

Not every change is visible, though. Honda added additional sound deadening in the rear of the vehicle to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness in the CTR’s cabin. Inside, the heavily bolstered seats feature black upholstery and red stitching while the steering wheel gets an Alcantara finish. A new tear-drop-shaped gearshift knob completes any interior upgrades.

Thankfully, Honda has kept the CTR’s powertrain unchanged for the new Sports Line. Power still comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making the same 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) for the European market, which is more than the U.S. CTR that makes 306 hp (228 kW).

While U.S. CTR fans may be upset they won’t get to enjoy the European CTR’s new wing, there should be plenty of aftermarket options available in the coming months, just as Motor Trend notes. There are aftermarket wings already available. However, if there’s a demand for one that looks like the CTR Sports Line wing, there’ll likely be a company out there that’ll offer it in no time.  

