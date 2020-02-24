The Jaguar F-Pace arrived in 2016 for the 2017 model year and signaled a new direction for the British brand. It was the company’s first crossover/SUV and came at the right time to capitalize on burgeoning consumer trends. In 2019, the F-Pace accounted for half of all Jaguar sales in the U.S., which is probably why the automaker is preparing a mid-cycle refresh for the model. Competition has only grown since 2017. New spy photos show F-Pace development is ongoing, and we can spot some of the changes hiding underneath the swirly camouflage.

Jaguar sticks to the script when it comes to the visual changes of the model’s facelift. That means there’ll be new headlights that should flank a redesigned grille. Camouflaged and cladding still cover much of the front, but we can spot a redesigned front bumper, too. We can’t see the lower intakes, but they should look different, also, when the updated model arrives.

At the rear, there’ll be new taillights and a redesigned rear bumper. Camouflage still hides many of the changes, but the oddly shaped exhaust tips are something to note. Previous spy photos showed an F-Pace with circular exhaust tips poking through round holes – or no visible exhaust tips at all. Now, we see stadium-shaped exhaust tips poking through rectangular holes. Even parts of the circular cutouts are still visible.

The F-Pace’s interior is heavily covered, according to our photographers, hiding any changes made. However, the updated SUV should receive Jaguar’s latest infotainment system. Any changes to the F-Pace’s powertrains remain a mystery, though Jaguar will likely tweak them. There’s also the possibility Jaguar could add some form of electrification to the model, too, such as Jaguar Land Rover’s new hybridized Ingenium 3.0-liter inline-six engine.

We don’t expect to learn any powertrain information until Jaguar reveals the refreshed F-Pace sometime later this year. It could go on sale in late 2020 or early 2021 as a 2021 model.