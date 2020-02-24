The fourth-generation Range Rover has been around since late 2012, and with the battle in the ultra-luxury SUV segment heating up, Land Rover needs to overhaul its flagship model stat. A prototype of the all-new model has been spotted undergoing harsh winter testing in northern Europe while carrying full camo attire to keep itself warm during the cold day.

You can easily tell this is the stretched version not necessarily by the elongated wheelbase itself, but by the generous size of the rear doors. The extensive disguise does its job at hiding the SUV’s design, but the swirly camo applied onto the prototype can’t really hide the Range Rover’s signature boxy shape. It appears the test vehicle had the full production body and the final headlights, and there’s a pretty good chance it also had the actual taillights fully concealed by the disguise.

As you’re probably used to seeing on a Range Rover, the rear wiper remains hidden underneath the rear spoiler when not in use to lend the back of the SUV a cleaner look. It is believed the vehicle’s size won’t change that much with the next generation, and looking at these spy shots, we’re also inclined to believe the footprint will be quite similar compared to the current model. The styling is said to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary, which is also the vibe we’re getting from analyzing the adjacent spy shots.

But don’t let the familiar design trick you into believing the 2021 Range Rover will be more of the same as Land Rover will be switching to an all-new platform. Set to underpin the Range Rover Sport as well, Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) should put the SUVs on a diet thanks to an extensive use of aluminum. It will be implemented on a wide variety of Jaguar Land Rover products this decade, and will open up the possibility for hybrid and fully electric models.

It is believed a zero-emissions Range Rover is on the agenda for a release within the next couple of years, but the first order of business regarding electrification is to roll out a plug-in hybrid derivative as a follow-up to the P400e. The new PHEV is said to combine an electric rear axle with a four-cylinder Ingenium for an AWD layout with an electric range exceeding today’s 31 miles (50 kilometers).

When the new Range Rover will debut to take on the Bentley Bentayga, don’t be too surprised if it will rock a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine from BMW to replace the current supercharged 5.0-liter mill. A report from Wards Auto stipulates JLR and BMW could extend their tie-up regarding the development of electric powertrains to include gasoline, diesel, and hybrid setups, with the Tata Motors-owned group said to get conventional and electrified engines from BMW.