The VW I.D. R Racecar was built without the limitation of a racing series which allowed VW to build the ultimate racing machine. Instead of fitting within a rule book, the only thing holding back the I.D. R is current technology and the physical limitations of the human body. This all-electric race car is pushing the very limits of performance embarrassing some of the best supercars with ease.

The VW I.D. R made headlines in 2019 when it set the new track record at the Pike’s Peak Hill Climb event. The I.D. R summited the legendary mountain in 7 minutes and 57 seconds solidifying the I.D. R in the motorsport history books. VW also sent the I.D. R to smash the track record at the Tianmen Mountain hill climb in China with a time of 7 minutes and 38 seconds. The VW I.D. R is also the current electric vehicle record holder at the legendary Nurburgring with a lap time of 6 minutes 5 seconds.

Gallery: Watch The Electric VW I.D. R Embarass a McLaren 720s In A Drag Race

6 Photos

If you haven’t caught on, the I.D. R is VW’s commercial show of force demonstrating its mastery of electric car performance. This makes the I.D. R equal parts engineering exercise and marketing tool as VW attempts to gain traction in the electric car market place. To put the I.D. R’s performance into context, Chris Harris of Top Gear heads to the track to see what VW’s electric show pony is all about.

The VW I.D. R is powered by a trio of electric motors with two up front and one in the rear. These electric motors are linked to two separate battery packs for perfect weight distribution. The result is an 0 to 60 time in 2 seconds and cornering speeds the surpass an F1 car. All of this is more than enough to embarrass a McLaren 720s in a drag race.





