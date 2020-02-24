Aston Martin’s exclusive Q division builds the brand's most exclusive versions of Aston Martin’s diverse product line offering unique enhancements for a lucky few. Today Aston announces that its DBX SUV is due for an exclusive Q treatment offering a host of bespoke features to Aston’s already opulent SUV. The DBX by Q promises to be one of the most exclusive SUVs on the road blending Aston’s signature styling with Q’s unique product enhancements.

Aston Martin’s Q division meets with customers to build the Aston Martin they want from the ground up. The Q division can alter existing Aston Martin models or build something completely new from the ground up. The only limit is your checkbook and imagination.

Gallery: The Aston Martin DBX By Q Is The Bespoke SUV You've Been Waiting For

9 Photos

The Q Division’s product portfolio is immense, offering customers simple things like carbon fiber paddle shifters for their DBS Superleggera or the ability to build a one-off car like the incredible CC-100 Speedster Concept. Aston Martin’s Q division is part in-house accessory department and part coachworks offering products to suit all tastes and budgets.

The Q Division has now turned their attention to the exciting DBX SUV where it plans to offer customers a host of options to build the DBX to suit their taste. The DBX by Q will officially debut at the 2020 Geneva Autoshow where potential customers can witness the Q Division’s handy work in the flesh.

The Q Division’s DBX SUV is a stunning machine with unique material touches throughout the interior and exterior. The exterior of the DBX by Q bound for Geneva features exclusive 22” gloss black wheels. To promote more obtainable exterior options for DBX owners, Q is revealing Q by Aston Martin Collection, which includes Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fiber lower exterior pack, and black anodized tread and sill plaques.

The real story lies in the interior where the Q Division reveals the unique results of machining solid carbon fiber blocks to make up interior trim pieces. Aston Martin claims the carbon fiber trim used in the center consul is made of 280 layers of carbon fiber, which was laid by hand and then curd for 12 hours. This solid piece of carbon is then machined on a five-axis mill for 90 hours to complete this piece.

Their unique touches and range of options are what makes Aston Martin’s Q Division such a unique offering. We’re excited to see what the future holds for Aston’s new DBX and the Q division.





