The Aston Martin DBX By Q Is The Bespoke SUV You've Been Waiting For

The most unique use of carbon fiber we've seen.
Aston Martin’s exclusive Q division builds the brand's most exclusive versions of Aston Martin’s diverse product line offering unique enhancements for a lucky few. Today Aston announces that its DBX SUV is due for an exclusive Q treatment offering a host of bespoke features to Aston’s already opulent SUV. The DBX by Q promises to be one of the most exclusive SUVs on the road blending Aston’s signature styling with Q’s unique product enhancements.
Aston Martin’s Q division meets with customers to build the Aston Martin they want from the ground up. The Q division can alter existing Aston Martin models or build something completely new from the ground up. The only limit is your checkbook and imagination.
The Q Division’s product portfolio is immense, offering customers simple things like carbon fiber paddle shifters for their DBS Superleggera or the ability to build a one-off car like the incredible CC-100 Speedster Concept. Aston Martin’s Q division is part in-house accessory department and part coachworks offering products to suit all tastes and budgets.
The Q Division has now turned their attention to the exciting DBX SUV where it plans to offer customers a host of options to build the DBX to suit their taste. The DBX by Q will officially debut at the 2020 Geneva Autoshow where potential customers can witness the Q Division’s handy work in the flesh.
The Q Division’s DBX SUV is a stunning machine with unique material touches throughout the interior and exterior. The exterior of the DBX by Q bound for Geneva features exclusive 22” gloss black wheels. To promote more obtainable exterior options for DBX owners, Q is revealing Q by Aston Martin Collection, which includes Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fiber lower exterior pack, and black anodized tread and sill plaques.
The real story lies in the interior where the Q Division reveals the unique results of machining solid carbon fiber blocks to make up interior trim pieces. Aston Martin claims the carbon fiber trim used in the center consul is made of 280 layers of carbon fiber, which was laid by hand and then curd for 12 hours. This solid piece of carbon is then machined on a five-axis mill for 90 hours to complete this piece.
Their unique touches and range of options are what makes Aston Martin’s Q Division such a unique offering. We’re excited to see what the future holds for Aston’s new DBX and the Q division.
24 FEBRUARY 2020, GAYDON, U.K.: Aston Martin’s DBX has been treated to a touch of personalization magic through Q by Aston Martin, teasing the SUVs darker side ahead of this year’s Geneva International Motor Show and marking the first time the brand’s bespoke service has been implemented on its new SUV.
Featuring a range of bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ and exclusive ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ design features, this example of the brand’s recently unveiled SUV once again highlights the rule-breaking customization that is achievable through the marque’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service.
Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said, “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colors and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable”.
The work of Aston Martin’s award-winning in-house design team - led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman - DBX manages to bring a level of sculpture and sleekness to a sector perhaps not normally known for elegance. The fastback look of DBX cleverly positions the visual mass of the car over the rear wheels, just as you see in Aston Martin’s sports cars, but it does so without compromising ingress and egress. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase not only provides excellent interior packaging but also allows a lower, sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape. Despite the elegance inherent in this model, Aston Martin’s darker side is personified in this unique example, portraying an aggressive, confident side of the marque through a range of bold features.
‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ allows customers to create tailored options for their own personal specifications. The example on display at the Geneva International Motor show features a number of bespoke appointments including 22” gloss black painted wheels complementing the car’s bold exterior. Inside, a bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminum jewelry pack machined from solid sits amongst swathes of Obsidian Black leather. Carbon fiber machined from solid to create a technical finish clads the central console and door inserts, while an expansive single piece of herringbone carbon fiber can be found throughout the floor of the car’s storage area.
Perhaps the most eye-catching bespoke feature that was spec’d in this ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ is found within the DBX’s cabin; a unique carbon fiber finish used for the car’s floating center console and door trims. Delivering a technical finish to the car’s interior, the central piece is machined from a solid block consisting of 280 individual layers of carbon fiber, laid meticulously by hand. After a 12-hour curing process, 90-hours of five-axis milling are required to deliver the stunning finish shown today.
For customers looking for highly-exclusive yet attainable options, look no further than the ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’. Featured on the vehicle displayed at Geneva and available to customers worldwide are a special Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fiber lower exterior pack and black anodized tread and sill plaques. Each of these options have previously been developed by the luxury British marque’s in-house design team and are available to order now.
Reichman added, “Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored, but with DBX providing the ultimate canvas to bring a vision to life, I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months”.
Aston Martin will be available at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show on stand 2229 where the DBX styled through ‘Q by Aston Martin’ will be on display from Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The DBX is priced from $189,900 USD in the United States and $218,400 CAD in Canada, not including destination and handling charges of $3,086 and $3,980 respectively; first deliveries will commence in the second half of 2020 in North America. Visit AstonMartin.com/en-us for additional information on available options or to find a local retailer.
