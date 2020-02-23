Who doesn't love a good barbecue? Any self-respecting man knows how to work a grill and cook meat to perfection. Everyone knows that a cookout is a great opportunity for the entire family and your buddies to spend some quality time together. But do you know what's better than a single grill, though? A 76-foot grill. With multiple doors for all your friends to get involved. Just remember to clear the entire parking area for this Peterbilt and its smoking cargo.

On this episode of Ridiculous Rides on the Barcroft Cars YouTube channel, we take a look at a vehicle that's pretty much centered what makes a true Texan – amazing BBQ, among other things, of course. Terry Folsom has been in the trucking business for three decades and bought this Peterbilt 379 extended hood brand-new in 1997. While the cab itself isn't anything that special, what matters is what's behind it. Behind the cab is the world's largest barbecue grill, measuring in at an awesome 76 feet. Aside from being a true-blooded Texan truck driver, smoking meat is a passion of Terry, so this was a no brainer for someone like him; combine your passions and make it fun for everyone. The truck weighs in at 22,000 pounds while the trailer comes in at 80,000 pounds. It took six months to build this entire trailer and can cook anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 pounds of meat, plus the smoker is integrated into the rear of the trailer, proudly showcasing the Lone Star State. In the video, Terry and his family, together with a handful of other chefs, have scheduled a big cookout for the local first responders.

It takes about two and a half hours to actually get the thing hot enough to cook, and moving it around requires a team of escort vehicles and a whole lot of patience since it's both overweight and too long. Terry and his family also do large-scale food serving in times of emergency and charity work, with the trailer cooking overtime to feed up to 5,000 people a day. Very cool.