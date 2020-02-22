See Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Drag Race BMW 330e In Electric Mode

Welcome to an electric car drag race that doesn’t involve a Tesla or Porsche Taycan. Instead, we have two hybrid vehicles with the ability to drive for a very short time in fully electric mode. Have you ever wondered if a BMW 330e hybrid is quicker than a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in fully electric mode? Well, we have the drag race video for you.

The BMW 330e was built using experience from BMW’s i division cars and combining it with their familiar 3-series sedan. The 330e uses a 184 horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 pair with a 113 horsepower electric motor. The result is a combined output of 252 horsepower which can be augmented by the 330e’s XtraBosst Mode which unleashes an additional 41 horsepower for a total of 292.

The BMW 330e also boasts the ability to drive in a pure electric mode which is extremely beneficial for city-goers in Europe who pay congestion fees based on their car’s emissions. In other instances, it’s more of a party trick. The 330e can muster a 30-mile range with a top speed limited to 87 mph. The 330e weighs 440 pounds more than a regular 330e sedan thanks to the additional hybrid components.

If you’re in the market for a hybrid wagon that can embarrass supercars, welcome to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Start with a 550 horsepower twin-turbo V8 and then add the power of an electric motor good for 136 horsepower and you end up with the 680 horsepower Panamera rocketship. The Panamera also has the ability to drive in full electric mode for 14 miles before it needs to be recharged by the raucous V8.

