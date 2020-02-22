BMW M5 Drag Races Audi RS6, AMG E63, Panamera Turbo S

We are about to witness the greatest lineup of luxury rocketships take on a drag strip to see which is quickest. This popular formula perfected by the Germans takes a luxury sedan or wagon and injects mind-bending performance. The result is a practical and fast car fit for a family. All of the best from BMW M Division, Audi RS, Mercedes AMG, and Porsche work to build the best version of these mad performance cars, but who built the quickest?

First up we have the all-new Audi RS 6 Avant. This super wagon is the stuff of dreams combining a 600 horsepower twin-turbo V8 with the practicality of a family wagon. The RS 6 uses an 8-Speed automatic gearbox instead of the dual-clutch found in other Audi RS products due to the massive 590 lb-ft of torque. The RS 6 also uses Audi’s legendary Quattro All-wheel-drive system which is a massive help getting the 4600lb wagon off the line.

Next, we have the Mercedes E63 AMG S wagon built by the team at AMG that belives you shouldn’t have to choose between a family wagon and a twin-turbo V8. The E63 AMG S uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces over 600 horsepower. Power is routed through an AMG tuned 9-speed automatic and 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system.

The M5 Competition is the only sedan in this drag race of wagon greats, but let’s imagine for a moment that BMW finally came to its senses and built the M5 wagon we’ve always dreamed of. The M5 Competition follows a similar formula using a 625 horsepower 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power through an all-wheel-drive setup.

Finally, we have the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo S E-Hybrid. This is Porsche’s clever way of saying they’ve built the most impressive hybrid performance wagon on earth. This 680 horsepower wagon uses a twin-turbo V8 that is augmented by electric motors. The results speak for themselves.





