Chevy Corvette C8 Z06 Carbon Fiber Wheels May Have Leaked On eBay

Remember those Chevrolet option carbon fiber wheels for the Corvette C8 on the configurator? No? Neither have we. An eBay listing reveals that a user was trying to sell a full set of carbon fiber wheels for the C8, with the title being "2020 Corvette C8 Carbon Revolution [20/21-inch] Factory Original OEM Wheels Rims Set". Thing is, carbon fiber wheels were never an option for the C8, so we're wondering– has this ad just revealed that the upcoming Z06 could sport the same exact design and construction in the future?

Posted by a reputable seller of wheels, certifiedfactorywheelinc, their rating suggests an almost flawless track record for selling quality wheels and parts, so faking a set of OEM spec wheels isn't exactly going to do them any favors. Priced to go at $4,500, and sold as of this writing (lucky buyer), these Carbon Revolution branded wheels have all the necessary GM branding and labels, and the seller claims that "These are General Motors OEM test/validation wheels in excellent condition, with minimal handling marks/blemishes". The staggered set is in 20 and 21-inch sizes and is called "Carbon Fiber Grey". Carbon Revolution is an Australian wheel manufacturer that has been used by various high-performance car manufacturers to create wheels for OEM use for many years, and include the likes of Ford, Renault, and Ferrari.

While it is possible that the wheels could be truly a Carbon Revolution set, but with fake GM tags to pass them off as OEM, wanting to make an extra buck on the C8 hype, we highly doubt that the seller is willing to risk it. We're pretty sure they're legit, and the chances of an optional carbon fiber wheel for the Z06 wouldn't be a stretch. Maybe these were the same ones stolen from a parked C8 in Michigan?