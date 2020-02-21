Production for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is underway long after GM would have liked. Delayed due to a UAW strike, GM had hoped to kick off C8 Corvette production before the end of last year. But all is well in Corvette Land as freshly assembled Corvette Stingrays are now rolling off the GM’s Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant. With the new mid-engine Corvette finally here, in its entry-level configuration, we can now look forward to the high-performance Corvette Z06 model. A new rendering from CarLifestyle shows what the supercar could look like when it arrives.

The rendering gives the Corvette a more aggressive and angular front fascia. The center grille opening is smaller with the side intakes much larger than what we see on the standard Corvette Stingray. There is a small lip spoiler, different side skirts, and a unique wing at the back. It also looks a bit lower to ground than the Stingray, too. There’s even a Z06 badge on the front fender.

There’s a lot we don’t know about Chevy’s plans for future Corvette models. Numerous rumors have circulated for years about endless mid-engine possibilities. While an all-electric Corvette is likely to happen years down the road, our focus is on the much-anticipated Corvette Z06. Spy photos of camouflaged Corvettes continue to appear. Earlier this month, a video purported to show Z06 prototypes merging on a California highway.

The mid-engine Corvette Z06 is likely to use a modified version of the C8.R race car’s 5.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-plan crank V8. In race guise, the engine produces 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) of torque. However, if it finds a new life in the road-going Z06, it should produce much more than the race car. Another powertrain possibility is Cadillac’s twin-turbo Blackwing V8. Rumors suggest that the engine could make up to 800 hp (597 kW) and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque.

We don’t know when Chevy will reveal the Corvette Z06. The automaker has a lot on its plate with regular Corvette production getting off the ground – and getting caught up. If Chevy follows the same rollout cadence it did for the C7, we could see the Z06 within the next year or so. Then again, this is the first mid-engine Corvette ever produced, and we’re in uncharted territory.