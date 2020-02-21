The jacked-up V90 Cross Country has been revised as well.
Even though they’ve been around for quite a few years, the Volvo S90 sedan and the V90 wagons remain arguably some of the prettiest cars on sale today. For this reason, we’re glad the Swedes have not messed around that much with the design of their midsize models for the facelift debuting today. As a matter of fact, you’ll be excused for not identifying what has changed because the tweaks are on a rather subtle level.
Modifications to the front fascia include new fog lights and a slightly different spoiler, along with a new look for the lower area of the bumper. At the back, the full-LED taillights of the V90 and V90 Cross Country come with sequential turn signals. In addition, Volvo has added fresh paint colors along with a few new alloy wheel designs to round off the changes on the outside.
Stepping inside, the 2021 S90 and V90 models get a better Bowers and Wilkins sound system with an upgraded amplifier and vehicle noise cancellation. Originally introduced on the Chinese versions of the S90 and V90, the air cleaner system is being added to the global version and can clean the air “of almost all tiny particles” in just a matter of minutes.
Volvo wishes to point out the fancy sound system and the air cleaning tech are now also available for the smaller “60” models. In addition, the two series of models have dual USB-C charging points instead of 12-volt outlets in the rear, along with wireless charging for most models. The XC90’s tailored wool blend seats have been added to the “90” and “60” cars as well, with the range-topping trim also getting a leather-free upholstery.
After implementing mild-hybrid tech in the XC90 and XC60 SUVs in 2019, Volvo is now adding it to the rest of the “90” and “60” cars. The smaller XC40 crossover is being electrified as well, with all models featuring a mild-hybrid engine promising to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 15 percent.
Speaking of electrification, Volvo has already introduced a zero-emissions XC40 and has promised to come out with an EV version of the next-generation XC90 in 2022.
