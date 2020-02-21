After an exciting teaser campaign, California-based Czinger Vehicles Inc. is ready to put its name on the hypercar map with the unveiling of the 21C. The hybrid beast with tandem seating à la Yamaha OX99-11 concept aims to take the performance car scene by storm with some juicy specs all wrapped up in a swoopy body developed for the road and track as there are two separate versions.

What does the 21C have in common with the Ferrari 288 GTO and the Chevy Corvette C8.R? It has the same 2.88-liter V8 engine displacement as the former and the flat-plane crank V8 configuration of the latter. Mounted in the middle, the combustion engine with its pair of turbochargers revs up to 11,000 rpm and is linked to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

The engine works together with an electric motor for each front wheel to enable a combined output of 1,233 horsepower and an all-wheel-drive layout. Those electric motors feed on lithium-titanate batteries, which are known to recharge quicker than other lithium-ion batteries. This is not the first car application for these batteries as the Mitsubishi i-MiEV also has a lithium-titanate pack, much like the Honda Fit EV.

Thanks to a generous use of carbon fiber and other lightweight materials, the Czinger 21C tips the scales at only 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds). The high power + low weight combo enables some mind-boggling performance, with the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint taking a mere 1.9 seconds and the quarter mile in 8.1 seconds. The electrified hypercar will complete the 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) task in 15 seconds and the 0 to 248 mph (400 km/h) run in 29 seconds before maxing out at 268 mph (432 km/h).

The race version I mentioned earlier is even lighter, at 1,218 kg (2,685 lbs), but the revised aerodynamics with a giant rear wing optimized for the track to generate loads of downforce reduces the top speed to “only” 236 mph (380 km/h). While the road-going version generates 250 kg (551 lbs) at 155 mph (250 km/h), its competition sibling produces a whopping 790 kg (1,741 lbs) at the same speed.

Czinger will have both flavors of the 21C on display from March 3rd at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show and aims to build only 80 cars.