Spring is nearing, which means the racing season is also upon us. For Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, that means putting the final touches on its new race car – the SCG 004C. It’s set to compete in this year’s VLN series in Europe, even making an appearance at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The car is based on the 004S – its street-legal sibling – and certainly has the looks to compete in Germany or wherever else the competition wants to fight.

Much like the Ford GT, the SCG 004C features flying buttresses, which are seen on the street-legal car, too. There are other changes from road car to race car like the revised front-end design and additional aero bits. There’s also a massive spoiler at the rear, and a roof scoop to either feed even more air into the engine or help with cooling. Or both. Powering the 004C is a naturally aspirated version of the 004S’s GM-sourced 6.2-liter LT4 V8.

The video of the car’s first shakedown comes after company founder James Glickenhaus took to Facebook to brag about his 004S compared to Ford’s GT. He compared the pricing, performance, and practicality of the two. He claimed it’d be faster, lighter, and seat three as opposed to two thanks to the car’s central seating position for the driver. Two passenger seats flank it. It’s a family vehicle without the hassle of a rear seat.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see Glickenhaus’ new race car in action. While the main 24-hour Nürburgring event isn’t until May, the company will campaign the car in the six-hour qualifying race in April. It’s there where we should see how the race car stacks up to the competition.