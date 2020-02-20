Production of the Porsche 918 Spyder ended in 2015, and the German company has built a new, limited-run supercar since then. The hybrid machine still offers amazing performance, though. In this video from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds unleashes the vehicle on a 2.3-mile, high-speed run. At the end of the distance, the Porsche is doing an incredible 214.419 miles per hour (345.074 kilometers per hour), which is its top speed.

If seeing the 918 Spyder at the Kennedy Space Center runway seems familiar, it's because this isn't the first Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds video showing the supercar doing a run there. However, the previous effort was over 2.7 miles and happened while a drizzle of rain was coming down. Despite the extra half-mile of road, the lack of traction meant that the car only reached 207 mph (333 kph).

As a refresher, the 918 Spyder packs a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 that produces 599 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and two electric motors at the offering a total of 282 hp (210 kW), and this results in a total system output of 874 hp (652 kilowatts). The engine hooks up to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds uses the concrete runway at the Kennedy Space Center because it's the ideal place for high-speed tests. The course measures 3 miles (4.828 kilometers) long, plus a 1,000-foot (304.8-meter) asphalt runoff on each end. There's only a quarter-inch (6.35 millimeters) of elevation variance along the entire distance, making this one of the flattest concrete surfaces in the world.