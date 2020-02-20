The wild Vision AVTR concept will be there, too.
When the 2020 Geneva Motor Show kicks off in a few weeks, Mercedes will be there with a stable of new products. It’ll be the auto show where we finally see the refreshed E-Class we’ve seen so much of over the last few months. And it won’t be alone. Mercedes is bringing new things we’ve never seen before, and a few we have, to the event.
The big star is the redesigned E-Class Mercedes teased last month. The visual changes will be minor, updating the front and rear fascias with a new design and lighting elements. Inside, changes will also be limited. There will be a new steering wheel, and Mercedes will upgrade the infotainment system with MBUX.
While the visual changes and added tech are nice, the bigger news is the model’s propulsion. Mercedes will offer the E-Class with at least seven plug-in hybrid models, which includes 4MATIC and wagon variants. There’ll be two new engines, too – a 268-horsepower (200-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder mild hybrid and a 3.0-liter inline-six making 362 hp (270 kW).
As with other Mercedes models, there will be an AMG E-Class. One of the hybrid models and the AMG variant will be revealed at the event along with two other AMG SUVs, though Mercedes doesn’t say which hopped-up SUV models we should expect.
Also set to be on display at the show is Mercedes’ Marco Polo camper van that got a significant update earlier this year. It features the MBUX infotainment system and MBAC (Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control), which allows for the central control of living area functions such as lighting and heating. Mercedes will also display its Vision AVTR concept.
Mercedes will show off all that it’s brought to Geneva on March 3 with a livestream broadcasting the event online. Tune in then fore more information.
Mercedes-Benz at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show: Numerous world and European premieres
Stuttgart/Geneva. The 90th Motor Show in Geneva brings several new products: the revised E-Class, three AMG world premieres, new models from the family of compact hybrids, and the Marco Polo with Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC). The VISION AVTR concept vehicle will also be on show in Europe for the first time on the eve of the event.
"Meet Mercedes" takes place on the day before the Geneva Motor Show, 2 March 2020, in the "HEAD – Genève“. This is where invited journalists have the opportunity to see initial product innovations related to the new E-Class and talk with Daimler experts in an informal atmosphere.
The press conference will start at 8.30 a.m. in Hall 6 on the first media day, 3 March 2020. Anyone interested worldwide can follow the press conference live on the online platform Mercedes me Media. All press materials, images and films pertaining to the Geneva premieres are available via the constantly updated media special. The multi-angle live stream from the 2020 Geneva Motor Show can be found at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/gims2020.
Thrilling intelligence of the E-Class and AMG world premieres
The refresh of the E-Class means not only the implementation of several hybrid variants, one of which will be on display in Geneva. It also means a more dynamic design such as the sporty Avantgarde exterior, as well as the latest generation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Steering Assist and many more. The redesign is also evident in the interior – for example, in the completely redesigned steering wheel, available in various versions, and in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system: as standard, it includes two large 10.25-inch/26 cm screens arranged side by side for a sublime widescreen look. The increasing electrification of the drivetrain likewise represents an important step towards the future. The AMG variant of the E-Class will also come to Geneva, as will two new SUVs from Affalterbach.
Marco Polo – compact camper van, intelligently networked
The compact camper van from Mercedes-Benz is on show in Geneva with two intelligent "innovations". The intuitive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, familiar from various passenger car models bearing the three-pointed star, will debut in the Marco Polo for spring 2020. The newly developed MBAC (Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control) interface module will be integrated simultaneously with the introduction of MBUX. MBAC allows central operation of a host of functions in the living area such as the lights or heating via the touch display in the cockpit or via smartphone app. As a result, the Marco Polo becomes a smart home on wheels.
VISION AVTR - A Hollywood-ready concept vehicle
The VISION AVTR celebrated its world premiere at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and will be on show for the first time in Europe at "Meet Mercedes". The concept vehicle, whose abbreviation stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION, is inspired by James Cameron's film Avatar and the result of an unusual global cooperation between one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment industry and the world's eighth most valuable brand, Mercedes-Benz. As embodiment of visions of future mobility, the VISION AVTR is ahead of its time not only with regard to its futuristic inside-out design: it offers an entirely new interaction between man, machine and nature. The revolutionary battery technology uses a graphene-based organic cell chemistry and is completely free of rare earths and metals.