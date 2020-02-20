Volkswagen will roll into this year’s Geneva Motor Show with not one, but two new Golf variants. The Golf GTI will join the GTD at the motoring show that’s set to kick off early next month. The GTI has been hotly anticipated since VW introduced the eight-generation Golf last October. VW also teased the hot hatch’s front end with the reveal announcement.

Just like the regular Golf, the Golf GTI will benefit from many of the same technological upgrades made to the new model over the outgoing one. Golf’s Travel Assist will be available in the GTI, which can handle steering, braking, and accelerating on highways at speeds up to 131 miles per hour (210 kilometers per hour). It’ll also feature VW’s Car2X communication tech that can trade info with other nearby vehicles and roadside infrastructure.

Details about the GTI’s powertrain remain under tight security. VW says, “the GTI turbo engine will exceed expectations.” However, last month, photos shared on Instagram purported to show the GTI would produce 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts). While that’s lower than the rumored 255 hp (190 kW), but it is more than the current GTI’s 228-hp (170-kW) output.

Sadly, the teaser image VW released doesn’t show much of anything we haven’t seen already. The reveal of the Golf last year showed off the car’s subtle redesign. The iconic GTI red stripe across the radiator grille returns while VW will also offer an optional illuminated radiator grille crossbar, which is visible in the teaser photo.

The reveal of the Golf GTI is exciting and all – the iconic hot hatch continues – but its reveal also means we’re that much closer to hotter Golf variants. There’s the Golf TCR with a rumored 296 hp (221 kW) on tap while the Golf R will make a rumored 329 hp (245 kW). There’s plenty of Golf new to come.