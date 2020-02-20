While SUV drag races are not that unusual nowadays, we don’t see trucks race against each other that often. Today’s dose of drag fun comes courtesy of The Fast Lane Truck channel on YouTube and shows us two monstrous pickups on the drag strip. And, no - it’s not a slow race by any means.

The 20-minute video at the top of this page focuses on way more important comparisons for two heavy-duty trucks but, of course, we are most interested in the drag race. Oh, did we forget to mention the competitors today? The team brought together a 2020 Ford F-350 and a 2020 GMC Sierra 3500. Drag race at its finest, right?

Let’s put the numbers on the table before we move on to the actual drag race. The F-350 has a revised 6.7-liter diesel for the 2020 model year, which was recently measured by the same YT channel and registered an impressive 469.6 horsepower (350.1 kilowatts) and 972.9 pound-feet (1,319 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. The V8 diesel is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Against it, GMC puts to use its 6.6-liter diesel that packs 445 hp (339 kW) and 910 lb-ft (1,234 Nm) of twist. It’s important to note that these are the official numbers GMC provides and we haven’t had the chance to see the engine dynoed yet.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be a close race. And by close we mean very close. It turns out these truck monsters are actually quite capable off the line easily hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in about 7.5 to 8.5 seconds. Just for a comparison, a 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE Sedan does the sprint in 8.2 seconds.

The drag race starts at the 11:15-minute mark.