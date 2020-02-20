It was only about three weeks ago when SEAT introduced the next-generation Leon and now it’s about to take the wraps off its high-performance derivatives. For the first time, the speedy Leon models will eschew the SEAT logo altogether and get Cupra’s copper badge following the automaker’s decision to transform Cupra into a standalone brand.

The livestream will take place at a newly founded Cupra Garage at home in Martorell, Spain where we’ll discover the new “Cupra Leon family.” This leads us to believe we’ll get to see more than just one model, so look for both the hatchback and the wagon to be unveiled later today. Much like the mechanically related Skoda Octavia RS iV, the Cupra Leon will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that has already been confirmed by the Spanish company.

While the combined output of the combustion engine and electric motor has not been disclosed, we know it stands at 241 horsepower in the car’s Czech counterpart. We won’t be too surprised if the Cupra Leon will have an identical output seeing as how the Formentor concept from last year also packed 241 electrified horses.

Chances are there will be more than one powertrain available as logic tells us the Cupra Leon will also be offered with the familiar 2.0 TSI in various states of tune. Ideally, there will be a new all-wheel-drive version of the wagon as it was the case with the previous-generation model, which served as an alternative to the VW Golf R Variant.

Should you want diesel power from your Volkswagen Group compact hot hatch, you’ll have to get a Skoda Octavia RS TDI or the VW Golf GTD – both of which are due to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

The new Leon models along with an imminent production version of the aforementioned Formentor will join the soon-to-be-facelifted Ateca in Cupra’s expanded family of models. Sadly, a spicy Ibiza has been ruled out, even though a conceptual version of the Spanish Polo GTI was revealed a couple of years ago.

The livestream will start at 5:30 PM GMT / 12:30 PM EST.