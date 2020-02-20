The hotly anticipated AMG GT 73 isn’t the only prototype equipped with an electric motor Mercedes is testing in northern Europe as the three-pointed star has a couple of other vehicles that eschew the combustion engine altogether. Caught up close resting during a break, the EQA and EQB had a thin strip of disguise at the front and rear to conceal the design changes compared to the GLA and GLB upon which they’re based, respectively.

To separate them from the conventionally powered crossovers, Mercedes will install new headlights and taillights along with a closed-off grille in the same vein as the EQC’s grille. We’re also expecting some tweaks to both bumpers, along with the obvious elimination of any visible exhaust tips – real or fake on the GLA and GLB. There shouldn’t be any major changes inside where the cabins of both models will remain faithful to the ICE-powered vehicles.

With very little camo slapped onto these prototypes, it likely means an official reveal is coming soon. Mercedes has already announced the EQA will be introduced in 2020 while the EQB will go on sale in 2021. That doesn’t necessarily mean the electric boxy crossover will debut next year as we strongly believe images and details will be released before the end of 2020, either together with the EQA or shortly thereafter.

While the zero-emissions GLB has been confirmed for the United States, it remains to be seen whether it’ll be joined by the electric GLA. It’s unclear what sort of range these two will offer, but the 2017 EQ A Concept – which was actually a three-door hatchback – promised 249 miles (400 kilometers) from a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The showcar had dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, and a combined output of 268 hp and 368 pound-feet (500 Nm). It was enough electric punch for a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in about five seconds.

It’s worth mentioning Mercedes is electrifying the GLA and GLB lineups in more ways than one as we’re also expecting plug-in hybrid variants, possibly badged as “250e” models to follow the A250e hatchback and B250e minivan PHEVs.