The Mercedes-AMG GT was introduced in September 2014 to become the second sports car developed entirely by Daimler’s performance division after the SLS AMG. The design of the mid-engined machine was done by Mark Fetherston, who also worked on the SLS AMG, as well as the A-Class (W176) and first-gen CLA-Class. We can only wonder what Fetherston's vision of a smaller mid-engined sports car by AMG is but a new rendering gives us an interesting proposal.

The virtual drawing here comes from the CarLifestyle team, which imagined a baby Mercedes-AMG GT to rival the Porsche Cayman and the likes. In fact, we are confident the rendering uses the latest generation of the two-door sports car from Stuttgart as a base and this is especially visible at the side, where the resemblance is obvious.

At the front, however, the rendering proposes a strong connection with the AMG GT but at the same time incorporates Mercedes-Benz’s latest design language with a pair of sweptback headlights and more sharply outlined air intakes integrated into the bumper.

Daimler’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is the obvious choice for this hypothetical sports car and a detuned version of this powertrain with about 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) could give the baby AMG a good advantage over the 2020 Cayman GTS. As a reminder, the refreshed Porsche has a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated unit with 400 hp (294 kW) and a six-speed manual gearbox.

It all sounds very good but, unfortunately, it’s probably safe to say the German manufacturer has no plans to bring a smaller and more affordable mid-engined AMG model to the market.