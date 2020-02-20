The test program is only available in Texas, and there are some catches.
Vehicle subscription services are still on the fringe of the automotive realm, but Nissan is keen to dip a toe in the water to see if U.S. buyers are interested in an all-in-one monthly package. It’s called Nissan Switch, and as the name suggests, it’s not quite the same as services we’ve seen from other automakers such as Volvo. Among other things, customers can opt for a six-figure GT-R, but as you can probably guess, there's some fine print. More on that in a bit.
Right now, Nissan Switch is being tested exclusively in the Houston area. As with similar services, Nissan bundles everything a driver could need into a single monthly payment. That includes insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, delivery of vehicles to your location, and even cleaning. Where Nissan Switch differs is that subscribers aren’t limited to a single vehicle or locked into a contract. You could drive a Leaf during the week for daily commutes, then switch up to a Pathfinder for the weekend.
Similarly, if there’s a road trip in your future, a Maxima could be called upon to eat up miles of interstate highways. The Titan and Frontier are offered for folks needing trucks, and yes, exciting rides like the 370Z and GT-R are also available. All total, there are 11 vehicles offered in two subscription categories, and you can change vehicles every single day if you really wanted to.
So what’s the catch? It is a bit pricey, with the entry-level Select service costing $699 per month. Subscribers for that program can choose between the Altima, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Frontier. The Premium level adds the Leaf Plus, Maxima, Murano, Titan, Armada, and 370Z, but the monthly cost jumps to $899 per month. And if you want to roll in a GT-R, you’ll need to pay an extra $100 per day, with a maximum duration of seven days. Also, Nissan charges a $495 “membership activation fee” to get things going, regardless of the subscription level.
Does everything add up to make Nissan Switch worth it? That’s what the automaker intends to find out, at least with folks in the Houston area. Customers can enroll in the pilot program through August 2020 at nissanswitch.com.
HOUSTON – Nissan is launching "on-demand driving" through its test of a subscription service model called Nissan Switch.
The program launches in the Houston area and offers a variety of vehicles, including the all-electric Nissan LEAF PLUS, TITAN pickup, and GT-R. Just like other popular subscription services for television and music, there is no long-term contractual commitment.
"Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers," said Andrew Tavi, vice president, Legal, External Affairs and Business Development, Nissan North America, Inc. "This program provides more choice, convenience, and flexibility. For those who want a sedan during the week and an SUV or sports car, like the GTR, on the weekends, Nissan Switch provides the solution."
The Nissan Switch subscription program, powered by Clutch Technologies LLC (Clutch), offers vehicles that represent the latest model year featuring well-equipped trim levels. Some include driver-assist technology, allowing shoppers to try innovative features like Nissan ProPILOT Assist.1
There are two tiers to Nissan's subscription services with the ability to switch tiers each month. After a $495 membership activation fee, the monthly subscription includes the vehicle (unlimited switches, as often as a new vehicle each day), delivery, cleaning, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance.
|Nissan Switch
|
Program Level
|
Included Vehicles
|
Cost
|
Select
|
Altima
|
$699 / month
|
Premium
|
Select vehicles plus:
|
$899 / month
|
|
Select and Premium vehicles plus:
|
$899 / month with an additional $100 / day with 7-day consecutive maximum use
Nissan is working with Central Houston Nissan to administer this new subscription service. A dealership concierge member will deliver the vehicle anywhere within the Select Service2 area and will help transfer items from car to car. The concierge also offers to walk-around the vehicle at the time of delivery to answer any questions about key features, safety, and driver-assist technologies.
"We are eager to explore subscription services to understand how we can best serve customers' evolving wants and needs," said Chad Milow, general manager, Central Houston Nissan. "This is a great opportunity for people to drive what they want when they need it for one, predictable payment."
Customers can find more information about Nissan Switch, or enroll, at www.nissanswitch.com through August 20203.