Vehicle subscription services are still on the fringe of the automotive realm, but Nissan is keen to dip a toe in the water to see if U.S. buyers are interested in an all-in-one monthly package. It’s called Nissan Switch, and as the name suggests, it’s not quite the same as services we’ve seen from other automakers such as Volvo. Among other things, customers can opt for a six-figure GT-R, but as you can probably guess, there's some fine print. More on that in a bit.

Right now, Nissan Switch is being tested exclusively in the Houston area. As with similar services, Nissan bundles everything a driver could need into a single monthly payment. That includes insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, delivery of vehicles to your location, and even cleaning. Where Nissan Switch differs is that subscribers aren’t limited to a single vehicle or locked into a contract. You could drive a Leaf during the week for daily commutes, then switch up to a Pathfinder for the weekend.

Similarly, if there’s a road trip in your future, a Maxima could be called upon to eat up miles of interstate highways. The Titan and Frontier are offered for folks needing trucks, and yes, exciting rides like the 370Z and GT-R are also available. All total, there are 11 vehicles offered in two subscription categories, and you can change vehicles every single day if you really wanted to.

So what’s the catch? It is a bit pricey, with the entry-level Select service costing $699 per month. Subscribers for that program can choose between the Altima, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Frontier. The Premium level adds the Leaf Plus, Maxima, Murano, Titan, Armada, and 370Z, but the monthly cost jumps to $899 per month. And if you want to roll in a GT-R, you’ll need to pay an extra $100 per day, with a maximum duration of seven days. Also, Nissan charges a $495 “membership activation fee” to get things going, regardless of the subscription level.

Does everything add up to make Nissan Switch worth it? That’s what the automaker intends to find out, at least with folks in the Houston area. Customers can enroll in the pilot program through August 2020 at nissanswitch.com.