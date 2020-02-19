The Volkswagen Arteon hasn’t even been on sale for a year in the U.S.. and the automaker is offering sizeable discounts on the new sedan. This isn’t the first time since its launch that the automaker has offered discounts, either. According to a new report from CarsDirect, VW upped its dealer cash incentives from $3,500 to $5,000 for the 2019 Arteon. With a price tag of nearly $38,000, a $5,000 discount could lure buyers. However, as is the case with dealer discounts, it’s up to each to decide if they offer the discount.

CarsDirect found some dealers offering even more discounts on the sedan, discovering one California dealership putting $8,671 on the hood. These generous discounts could bring the Arteon down to 2019 Passat prices. Those who don’t want the increased dealer cash incentive can opt for zero-percent financing for 72 months with a $2,000 bonus. It’s not $5,000 off, but a viable alternative.

The Arteon replaces the VW CC, tiptoeing the line between luxury and near-luxury automobiles. It’s packed with push-button start, heated leatherette seats, a backup camera, pre-collision braking, and blind-spot warning as standard equipment. The options list is what really fleshes out the Arteon’s amenities – and price tag. It includes Nappa leather, a massaging driver’s seat, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control, cooled seats, a panoramic sunroof, a kick-to-open trunk, and more.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (340 Newton-meters) of torque. VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive is optional.

Even though Volkswagen is offering steep discounts on the Arteon so soon after it went on sale, it doesn’t mean the sedan is doomed in the U.S. There’s a sportier Arteon R in the works that packs a new turbocharged 3.0-liter engine making over 400 hp (298 kW) under the hood. A wagon version is also in development. VW is also giving the model a mild makeover, too.