Another batch of spy shots catches the upcoming Ford Puma ST on the road without any camouflage. While the first one was a vibrant shade of blue and was driving in the snow, this red one was on the road.

The Puma ST is the sporty version of Ford's stylish, little crossover. Compared to the existing model, the ST has a different front fascia with a larger opening in the center and subtle splitter. The attachment points for the extended fenders are visible here, but the pieces are not attached. Check out the previous spy shots to see how the car is supposed to look. This one rides on different wheels with an odd, asymmetrical design.

Gallery: Ford Puma ST No Camouflage Spy Shots

19 Photos

At the back, there's a larger spoiler on the roof. There's a new lower bumper fascia that makes room for two circular exhaust outlets.

The Puma ST will reportedly get a powertrain straight out of Europe's Fiesta ST. This would give the little performance crossover a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder making 198 horsepower (148 kilowatts) and 214 pound-feet (290 Newton-meters) of torque. The output would run through a six-speed manual to the front wheels. The Fiesta ST gets to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.5 seconds, and the acceleration figure for the sporty Puma is probably a bit slower.

The Puma ST should offer a fun driving experience while still offering utility at a fairly affordable price. However, Ford has no intention to bring the Puma to the U.S at this time. Judging by the lack of camouflage on recent development vehicles, expect a debut soon, and sales could start before the end of the year.