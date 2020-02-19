It’s been more than 12 years since the first road-legal Koenigsegg CCX was imported to the United States. The CCX was a very special vehicle for the brand as it was redesigned to feature a new in-house developed V8 engine, which meets the emissions standards of America. Compared to the latest crop of crazy electrified supercars, its peak output of 806 horsepower (601 kilowatts) and 679 pound-feet (920 Newton-meters) of torque may seem a bit outdated but, trust us, its performance is still admirable.

The folks over at the Royalty Exotic Cars got the rare chance to put a 2008 CCX on a dyno to find out what’s the actual power of the 4.7-liter V8. It’s the same dyno that tested the company’s red Bugatti Veyron and for the Swedish supercar, it had to be turned into an RWD mode. Actually, this could be the very first filmed dyno run of a CCX and this makes it a bit more special.

The best number the supercar registered was 653 wheel horsepower (490 wheel kilowatts), which, if we account for roughly 15-percent drivetrain loss, means the engine still pushes out about 750 hp (559 kW). Considering the 3,000-pound (1,360-kilogram) weight of the car, this gives the CCX an impressive power-to-weight ratio. According to the folks at Royalty Exotic Cars, the CCX goes neck and neck with the way more powerful but heavier Veyron in a drag race.

The team is now researching what upgrades can be done to the Koenigsegg to make it more powerful and the first step will apparently be a custom Ryft exhaust system. The engine uses two massive superchargers that can probably be tweaked to produce a bit more pressure and help the V8 unit generate more than the stock 806 hp (601 kW). Hopefully, we will know more soon.