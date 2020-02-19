It's a preview of the "most accessible 100% electric city car on the market."
Well, that didn’t take too long. It was less than a week ago when Renault announced plans to bring an electric Dacia to the market in 2021-2022 and already we’re about to get a first taste of the cheap EV. Debuting March 3 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Romanian brand will unveil an entirely electric showcar that will take full advantage of Group Renault’s expertise of more than 10 years in the EV domain.
While a teaser image has not been provided, we do know the concept will serve as a “world preview of the most accessible 100% electric city car on the market.” Dacia and Renault are likely referring to Europe where the model is expected to undercut other zero-emissions runabouts such as the Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii Electric, and the Skoda Citigoe iV. It likely won’t be more affordable than a Renault Twizy, but that one is technically a quadricycle.
Gallery: Renault City K-ZE Electric CUV Debuts At Shanghai Auto Show
Details about the car are scarce at this point, but it is widely believed the low-cost EV will be based on an existing Renault product rather than being a model developed from the ground up. Whether it will be derived from China’s Renault K-ZE remains to be seen, although it would make sense since the petite EV is dirt cheap in the People’s Republic. That said, a European version would likely end up considerably more expensive due to upgrades in terms of refinement and safety, but it should still remain an affordable EV.
Group Renault is bringing a couple of other EVs to Geneva Motor Show next month as a new Renault-badged Morphoz concept will be there to pave the way for future electric cars from the brand. In addition, the Twingo Z.E. will receive its world debut in Switzerland as basically Renault’s version of the recently updated Smart EQ ForTwo.
These vehicles will share the spotlight with a limited-run “Anniversary” series from Dacia to celebrate 15 years in Europe, alongside the plug-in hybrid Renault Megane E-Tech wagon and a couple of Alpine special editions.
- As a pioneer and leader in electric vehicles in Europe, Renault will present its electric concept car MORPHOZ illustrating its vision of future mobility.
- New Twingo Z.E. and New Mégane Estate E-TECH Plug-in will make their grand debuts: two models symbolizing a new stage in Renault's electric offensive.
- A new revolution for Dacia which is going electric! The brand will present a world preview of the most accessible 100% electric city car on the market: meet us on March 3 at 8:00 a.m on the Dacia stand.
- Dacia will also exhibit its new ECO-G engine and a limited ‘Anniversary’ series to celebrate 15 years in Europe.
- Alpine press conference on March 3 at 11:30 a.m: the brand will present two limited editions, as well as the Alpine A110 SportsX, a styling exercise revealed at the International Automobile Festival in January.
Renault, electric mobility for all, today and tomorrow
Renault will unveil its MORPHOZ electric concept car, illustrating its vision of tomorrow's mobility. This vehicle offers a personalized adaptation to the needs, desires and uses of each person to expand all limits. It heralds a new family of Renault electric models that will arrive in the coming years.
Renault will present a 100% electrified stand during the press days with a full range of 8 vehicles, including the world premiere of the New Twingo Z.E.
As a pioneer in electric vehicles, Renault capitalizes on its expertise and continues to electrify its range through an innovative and exclusive hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain offering named E-TECH on three of its flagship models: Clio, Captur and Mégane Estate. New Mégane Estate E-TECH Plug-in will be presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.
To respond to the diversity of expectations, including those of professionals, Kangoo Z.E. Concept will make a major comeback. An urban and electric show car, it announces the renewal of the Kangoo range in 2020.
Dacia’s electric revolution with the most accessible 100% electric city car on the market
Dacia opens a new chapter and begins its electric revolution. True to its history as an “automotive gamechanger”, Dacia is entering the electric market and will present a 100% electric showcar. A revolution that capitalizes on Group Renault's more than 10 years of expertise in electric mobility.
As the only carmaker to offer a bi-fuel petrol and LPG range, named ECO-G, across its entire passenger car range, Dacia will present its new Tce 100 ECO-G engine. To mark the brand's 15th anniversary in Europe, Dacia will also present a limited Anniversary.
Alpine: limited editions, a colorful nod to the past and a new interpretation
Alpine returns this year to the Geneva Motor Show (Hall 4) and continues to expand the A110 range with the presentation of two new limited series.
Alpine will also exhibit the Alpine A110 SportsX on its stand. This styling exercise, the result of a joint effort by Alpine's design and engineering teams, draws its inspiration from the expanded and upgraded rally versions of the A110, in particular from the A110 that won the 1973 Monte Carlo Rally.
