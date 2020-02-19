Well, that didn’t take too long. It was less than a week ago when Renault announced plans to bring an electric Dacia to the market in 2021-2022 and already we’re about to get a first taste of the cheap EV. Debuting March 3 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Romanian brand will unveil an entirely electric showcar that will take full advantage of Group Renault’s expertise of more than 10 years in the EV domain.

While a teaser image has not been provided, we do know the concept will serve as a “world preview of the most accessible 100% electric city car on the market.” Dacia and Renault are likely referring to Europe where the model is expected to undercut other zero-emissions runabouts such as the Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii Electric, and the Skoda Citigoe iV. It likely won’t be more affordable than a Renault Twizy, but that one is technically a quadricycle.

Details about the car are scarce at this point, but it is widely believed the low-cost EV will be based on an existing Renault product rather than being a model developed from the ground up. Whether it will be derived from China’s Renault K-ZE remains to be seen, although it would make sense since the petite EV is dirt cheap in the People’s Republic. That said, a European version would likely end up considerably more expensive due to upgrades in terms of refinement and safety, but it should still remain an affordable EV.

Group Renault is bringing a couple of other EVs to Geneva Motor Show next month as a new Renault-badged Morphoz concept will be there to pave the way for future electric cars from the brand. In addition, the Twingo Z.E. will receive its world debut in Switzerland as basically Renault’s version of the recently updated Smart EQ ForTwo.

These vehicles will share the spotlight with a limited-run “Anniversary” series from Dacia to celebrate 15 years in Europe, alongside the plug-in hybrid Renault Megane E-Tech wagon and a couple of Alpine special editions.