Lightweight, limited production, and road-legal.
Since coming to the United States for the first time in 2017, the Honda Civic Type R has been widely praised as one of the best performance cars on sale. Adding to this reputation, Honda announced today that joining the new facelifted 2020 Civic Type R is a lighter-weight, track-focused version of the street car called the Civic Type R Limited Edition. Only 600 examples of this special edition will make it to the U.S. market.
While its name doesn’t exactly break convention, the Limited Edition’s purpose is simple: take back the front-wheel-drive record at the Nürburgring, which Honda will likely attempt later this year, though that is unconfirmed at this time. To make this car faster than the 7:40 time set by the Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R, Honda reduced the car’s weight from the standard Type R with BBS forged aluminum wheels that save 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) and removed sound deadening, the rear heater ducts to save an additional 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms). European-spec’d versions of the Limited Edition will also ditch the infotainment system and air conditioning saving additional pounds, however, the U.S. cars retain those features.
Enhancing the Limited’s track prowess, Honda traded the standard Continental tires for stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Finally, the company reworked the dampers to a more aggressive state of tune and recalibrated the steering for additional feedback to the driver.
In addition to making this a more hardcore Type R for the street and track, Honda also makes the Limited differ from the standard car by giving it exclusive Phoenix Yellow paint that draws back to the Acura Integra Type R. All 600 units coming to the U.S. market will wear this color, along with contrasting black accents and a unique number plaque inside.
We know that the Limited Edition will make its way to the U.S. market later this year in the fall, but Honda has yet to confirm pricing. We can expect it to command a premium over the standard Type R’s $39,995 starting price, but just how much is still undetermined. With its weight reduction, revised hardware, and special color scheme, the Civic Type R Limited Edition is sure to be a hot commodity by the brand’s most hardcore fans. Whether or not it gets the change to reclaim bragging rights around the world's most infamous racing circuit remains to be seen.
MILAN, February 20, 2020 – The ultimate street-legal track-focused variant of Honda’s legendary Civic Type R will arrive on American shores later this year, the company announced today. The lighter, faster and even more ferocious 2021 Type R Limited Edition will feature all of the 2020 model year Type R updates, plus additional enhancements designed to make it the ultimate street-legal Type R track machine. Only 600 units of the 2021 Type R Limited Edition, all in brilliant new Phoenix Yellow and each with an individually numbered serial plate, will be sold in the U.S., with availability starting this fall.
2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition modifications from stock include:
- Lightweight, forged aluminum wheels from acclaimed manufacturer BBS (18 lb. total unsprung weight reduction)
- Further weight reduction of approximately 28 pounds accomplished via reduced sound deadening materials and removal of features such as the rear wiper, tonneau cover, rear heater ducts
- Specially tuned dampers
- Recalibrated steering for maximum control and feedback
Paying homage to past Type R Limited Edition models, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will come in one model-exclusive color: Phoenix Yellow. Additional model-exclusive treatment includes contrasting gloss black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps, and intake vent on the hood, along with a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch.
The new Type R Limited Edition shares the 2020 Civic Type R mechanical and design updates. In addition, all Limited Edition models will feature an individually numbered serial plate denoting the vehicle’s original country of sale.
Like the standard Type R, the Limited Edition also receives the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collsion Warning, Road Depature Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Under the hood, the 2021 Civic Type R draws power from the same race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC™ valvetrain, putting out a peak 306-horseopwer and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net), with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.
As with the “standard” Type R, drivers can choose between three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary damping force, steering assist and throttle mapping. The new-for-2020 Active Sound Control modifies interior sound in concert with chosen drive mode.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Pricing for the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will be made available closer to its launch.