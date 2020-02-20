Since coming to the United States for the first time in 2017, the Honda Civic Type R has been widely praised as one of the best performance cars on sale. Adding to this reputation, Honda announced today that joining the new facelifted 2020 Civic Type R is a lighter-weight, track-focused version of the street car called the Civic Type R Limited Edition. Only 600 examples of this special edition will make it to the U.S. market.

While its name doesn’t exactly break convention, the Limited Edition’s purpose is simple: take back the front-wheel-drive record at the Nürburgring, which Honda will likely attempt later this year, though that is unconfirmed at this time. To make this car faster than the 7:40 time set by the Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R, Honda reduced the car’s weight from the standard Type R with BBS forged aluminum wheels that save 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) and removed sound deadening, the rear heater ducts to save an additional 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms). European-spec’d versions of the Limited Edition will also ditch the infotainment system and air conditioning saving additional pounds, however, the U.S. cars retain those features.

Enhancing the Limited’s track prowess, Honda traded the standard Continental tires for stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Finally, the company reworked the dampers to a more aggressive state of tune and recalibrated the steering for additional feedback to the driver.

In addition to making this a more hardcore Type R for the street and track, Honda also makes the Limited differ from the standard car by giving it exclusive Phoenix Yellow paint that draws back to the Acura Integra Type R. All 600 units coming to the U.S. market will wear this color, along with contrasting black accents and a unique number plaque inside.

We know that the Limited Edition will make its way to the U.S. market later this year in the fall, but Honda has yet to confirm pricing. We can expect it to command a premium over the standard Type R’s $39,995 starting price, but just how much is still undetermined. With its weight reduction, revised hardware, and special color scheme, the Civic Type R Limited Edition is sure to be a hot commodity by the brand’s most hardcore fans. Whether or not it gets the change to reclaim bragging rights around the world's most infamous racing circuit remains to be seen.