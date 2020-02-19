Approximately a year ago, Polestar gave us the chance to play with its Android-based infotainment system through a downloadable interactive application. Now, the Volvo-owned performance brand has announced the next generation of its human-machine interface, which has been developed once again in cooperation with Google.

Polestar’s new infotainment system will continue to use Android as a platform and will aim to deliver “a truly personalized and contextualized experience.” Aside from the usual adjustment of mirrors, seats, climate, and entertainment settings, the new interface will adjust the complete vehicle environment automatically according to the user’s personal preferences and last-used applications. In addition, tailored information will be displayed based on the detected driver profile, enabled by the Polestar Digital Key, when the driver approaches.

Meanwhile, the already available Google Assistant for the Polestar 2 will be expanded to recognize more languages and even understand local accents to provide more personalized experiences. The Swedish company also says the new HMI will provide video streaming services from popular apps for occupants when the vehicle is parked and during charging.

Even more impressively, advanced eye-tracking and proximity sensors will deliver information in “a controlled manner.” The system will warn users if they are spending too much time looking at the screen rather than the road ahead.

“We already showed the world we take digital integration in our cars seriously and are open to collaborate with experts in these fields,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments. “Now we continue that story, sharing a vision that is even more in tune with the preferences of our individual customers.”

Polestar will unveil its future interior concept on February 25, when it will also demonstrate the new HMI’s functionality.