After revealing the all-new Sorento in full earlier this week, Kia has now published technical specifications about the fourth generation of its midsize SUV. The following details were released on the company’s official page in South Korea where the model will be available for pre-ordering tomorrow ahead of next month’s launch.

Compared to the model it replaces, the revamped Sorento is 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) longer, at 4810 mm / 189.3 in, and has a wheelbase measuring 2815 mm (110.8 in) or 35 mm (1.37 in) more than before. It stands 1700 mm (66.9 in) tall including the roof rails and is 1900 mm (74.8 in) wide – an increase of 10 mm (0.4 in).

The increase in size helps the SUV offer a “more comfortable interior space” with a six-seat layout featuring a pair of independent seats in the second row. For extra flexibility, the third-row seats are adjustable depending on whether you need more room for the rearmost passengers or additional cargo volume.

As far as engines are concerned, the new Sorento will initially be offered in its domestic market with a hybrid powertrain combining a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine producing 177 horsepower and 265 Newton-meters (195 pound-feet) with an electric motor rated at 59 hp and 264 Nm (195 lb-ft). Total output will stand at 227 hp and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft).

There’s also a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine linked to the first wet dual-clutch automatic transmission with eight gears offered by Kia and Hyundai. The SmartStream D2.2 engine will produce 199 hp and a generous 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) of torque.

Additional powertrains will follow, including what Kia refers to as high-performance gasoline turbocharged units. A plug-in hybrid has already been announced and will follow later this year.

As a result of using more lightweight materials, the next-gen Sorento has managed to shave off approximately 80 kilograms (176 pounds) despite the minor growth in size. The newly developed platform aims to provide a smoother ride experience as well as sharper handling, while boosting safety with eight airbags – including a knee airbag for the driver. A first for any Kia or Hyundai model, there’s a “multiple collision avoidance automatic braking system,” which will automatically hit the brakes if it notices the driver loses control of the vehicle following the first crash.

The fourth-generation Kia Sorento will celebrate its public debut on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.