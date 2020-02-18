Hennessey teased its Goliath package for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups last November in a Facebook post. Now, we have a full collection of images and detailed information including price points for the various packages that can make your Goliath merely wild, or borderline insane.

In this instance, it all starts with a new GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck, which already dings the bank account with a starting price of $54,700 before destination and delivery fees. The crux of the Goliath 700 upgrade is, of course, getting 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) from the 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, and a massive 2.9-liter supercharger makes that happen. It’s tuned to produce a modest six pounds of boost, but it doesn't work alone.

Save Thousands On A New GMC Sierra 1500 MSRP $ 31,195 MSRP $ 31,195 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Making the most of the pressure is an upgraded camshaft, pushrods, induction system, and a tune to make sure everything works well together. The result is a four-wheel-drive truck that Hennessey says will hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, and it’s covered with a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty to boot.

With the power situation handled, Hennessey also offers the Goliath Off-Road Stage 1 package that addresses performance when the pavement ends. A six-inch lift with 35-inch off-road tires gives the Goliath an aggressive look with added clearance and better bite in the dirt. Custom Hennessey 20-inch wheels are part of that upfit as well, not to mention a mean-looking front bumper with Goliath branding and an integrated LED light bar. A graphics package compliments additional Goliath badging from the power package to complete the look.

If that’s still not enough, Hennessey offers a list of optional Goliath extras. Among them is a diamond-stitched interior with Goliath branding, Brembo brakes, a cat-back exhaust upgrade, Goliath rear bumper, a Goliath hood, a power-retractable bed cover, and upgraded electric side steps.

Gallery: Hennessey Goliath 700 GMC Sierra Denali

25 Photos

As you might expect, such upgrades do add considerable cost but buyers can pick and choose which packages they want. The big tamale is the power upgrade, which costs $26,950 installed. The off-road package adds another $14,950, and while each optional item is listed individually with a price, checking all the boxes will set you back another $32,950.

With everything from Hennessey added together, the cost to convert a Sierra Denali into a Goliath 700 is $74,850 – approximately the same price of a fully-optioned 2020 F-150 Raptor. Add in the cost of the entry-level Sierra Denali, and Hennessey’s Goliath GMC can go well beyond the $100,000 mark.

“The demand for upgrading luxury pickups is at an all-time high,” said company founder John Hennessey. “A serious truck should have serious power and the Goliath 700 delivers on this mantra. We’re offering a complete turnkey power package with a warranty that delivers an exciting driving experience both on and off-road."