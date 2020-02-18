Production for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is finally underway. While vehicle production was scheduled to start before the end of last year, the UAW strike delayed GM’s timeline. But now that new mid-engine Corvettes are finally rolling off the assembly line, it’ll be no time before we begin seeing the sports car on the road. Until then, we can still enjoy the car as the TFLnow YouTube channel takes us behind the wheel for a brutal 0 to 60-mile-per-hour run (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.3 seconds.

That is a bit slower than Chevy’s claimed 2.9 seconds for Z51-equipped models and 3.0 seconds for non-Z51 Corvettes. However, it’s still an impressive time for a spur-of-the-moment sprint on the street – though it’s not something we would condone doing in public. Any number of things could have caused the Corvette’s number to slip – cold tires, the untreated road surface, etc. – but 3.3 seconds is still fast enough to catch the eye of law enforcement. The bright Torch Red paint probably doesn’t help either.

After the 0-60 sprint, the video dives into many of the Corvette’s features, which are numerous with a price of nearly $75,000. Power comes from the Corvette’s new 6.2-liter LT2 V8 that produces 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque. Equip the Z51 package, which comes with a sport exhaust system, and both jump by five, respectively.

The video does go deep into the car’s features and amenities, highlighting the instrument cluster, infotainment display, and other exciting things about the new Chevy. As the new sports car reaches customers, you can expect a ton of videos to come showing the Corvette doing what it does best – tearing up the race track and drag strip. Stay tuned.