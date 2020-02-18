See how the top performance cars since 2011 perform.

Motor Trend's annual "World's Greatest Drag Race" brings together a collection of the fastest cars available for a quarter-mile blast across a runway. A new video compiles all of the races from 2011 to 2019 into a 23-minute clip of amazing automotive performance.

There are too many vehicles in these nine videos to list. If there's a fast vehicle from the last decade that you would want to see, then there's a very good chance that it shows up in at least one of these drag races.

It's fascinating to see the evolution of automotive performance over these years. In 2011, the Nissan GT-R won the race with a time of 11.2 seconds. This was enough narrowly to beat a Ferrari 458 Italia at 11.3 seconds. 

The times take a major tumble in 2016 when the Audi R8 V10 Plus covers the distance in 10.6 seconds and a McLaren 570S is right behind it at 10.7 seconds. Things get electric in 2017 when a Model S does the run in 10.5 seconds with a Ferrari 488 GTB right behind the EV at 10.6 seconds.

By 2018, things are even faster when a McLaren 720S runs through the quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds. Then, the McLaren Senna sets the fastest time yet in 2019 by doing the run in 10.08 seconds.

