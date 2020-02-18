Motor Trend's annual "World's Greatest Drag Race" brings together a collection of the fastest cars available for a quarter-mile blast across a runway. A new video compiles all of the races from 2011 to 2019 into a 23-minute clip of amazing automotive performance.

There are too many vehicles in these nine videos to list. If there's a fast vehicle from the last decade that you would want to see, then there's a very good chance that it shows up in at least one of these drag races.

Gallery: World's Greatest Drag Race Compilation

16 Photos

It's fascinating to see the evolution of automotive performance over these years. In 2011, the Nissan GT-R won the race with a time of 11.2 seconds. This was enough narrowly to beat a Ferrari 458 Italia at 11.3 seconds.

The times take a major tumble in 2016 when the Audi R8 V10 Plus covers the distance in 10.6 seconds and a McLaren 570S is right behind it at 10.7 seconds. Things get electric in 2017 when a Model S does the run in 10.5 seconds with a Ferrari 488 GTB right behind the EV at 10.6 seconds.

By 2018, things are even faster when a McLaren 720S runs through the quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds. Then, the McLaren Senna sets the fastest time yet in 2019 by doing the run in 10.08 seconds.