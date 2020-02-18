The new Genesis G80 will allegedly have a debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, according to a rumor from The Korean Car Blog citing inside sources at Hyundai Motor Group. It reportedly goes on sale first in Korea in September before launching in other markets later.

Spy shots and renderings (below) indicate that the new G80 looks nothing like the current sedan. Like on the GV80 crossover, the car has split headlights that separate them into two strips. There's also a massive, shield-shaped grille. At the back, there are also stacked taillights.

Inside, expect the cabin to have a close resemblance to the GV80. There's a digital instrument cluster and a wide infotainment screen on top of the dashboard. A separate screen handles the HVAC controls. The interior would have lots of wood, leather, and polished metal to provide very luxurious surroundings to occupants.

The powertrain range might come from the GV80, too. This would give the sedan a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) or a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with over 370 hp (267 kW). Both mills would hook up to an eight-speed automatic, and buyers would be able to select rear- or all-wheel drive.

It's possible that the G80 could be on sale in the United States before the end of the year. According to The Korean Car Blog, a fully electric version of the sedan allegedly arrives in 2021.