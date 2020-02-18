A report by Electrek from yesterday claimed a brand new Porsche Taycan exploded in a garage in Florida, completely destroying big parts of a house and the car itself. The circumstances surrounding the accident are not known at the moment, aside from the fact that it happened on February 16 somewhere in South Florida.

The publication’s original report says “locals on Twitter who have videos of the aftermath are not sharing details in order to protect the identity of the owner, but they claim that the vehicle ‘exploded’ inside the garage.” At this point, Porsche did not comment on the matter and whether this is a Taycan explosion indeed but it seems that the German manufacturer has now confirmed the identity of the car.

A new thread on the TaycanEVForum which appeared shortly following the report has a quote from a Porsche official, who confirms the exploded car is a Taycan. At this point, we don’t know where Porsche’s spokesperson has made his comment but the statement is the following:

"Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. The investigation just started, so there’s not much more information to provide," Calvin Kim, Porsche Taycan Product Spokesperson, said.

A video uploaded by the Cop Block channel on YouTube shows the aftermath of the explosion. It’s clearly visible that the car is completely destroyed, as is the garage. Definitely a horrible thing to see when you’ve invested more than $150,000 in an all-electric Porsche.

