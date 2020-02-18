The term performance probably has different meanings in the United States and Europe. While at both sides of the pond it generally signifies the output of a vehicle and its dynamic capability on the road, that output and capability are often achieved through vastly different ways. What better way to illustrate this than the drag race you’ll see in the video at the top of this page.

For starters, these are two very different vehicles. On the left is a blue Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with its monstrous supercharged 6.2-liter V8 which produces 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 pound-feet) of torque in stock form. However, this is a modified example that churns out approximately 900 hp (671 kW).

Against it is a sky blue 720S which runs with its factory 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine generating 710 hp (529 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twist. No hardware modifications are made to the powertrain aside from an alleged exhaust modification. Also, the British supercar runs on drag radials for better traction.

Obviously, it’s a fight of philosophies - is a heavily tuned American muscle capable of rivaling one of the quickest drag supercars on the market today? We won’t spoil the results but keep in mind that this remains a pretty close battle right until its end. The winner takes the victory with a ¼-mile time of 9.73 seconds at 143 miles per hour (230 kilometers per hour), leaving behind its opponent with a time of 9.94 at 141 mph (227 kph). Now, this is what we call a close drag duel.

From what we are able to see in this video, these two cars appear to be the exact same two cars we saw racing in a video back in November 2019.